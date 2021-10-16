Warren East was teetering -- tottering a bit, even -- in the second half of Friday's home matchup against district rival Allen County-Scottsville.
The Raiders had squandered an early two-touchdown lead and midway through the third quarter lost starting quarterback Dane Parsley to injury.
Malik Summers steadied the ship. The sophomore defensive back jumped a route to intercept ACS quarterback Payton Cope and returned it 82 yards for a pick-six touchdown return that regained the lead and the momentum for the Raiders in a 34-21 victory.
"I saw the ball coming to me, knew I was going to take it back," Summers said.
Warren East (5-3 overall, 3-0 Class 4A, District 2) came up with three second-half interceptions against Cope. Those big defensive plays, combined with a lift from backup quarterback Isaiah Ghee, was enough to help the Raiders win their fourth straight game.
ACS (4-4, 2-1) came right back after Summers' interception, capping a 10-play, 62-yard drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Cope to senior wide receiver Jax Cooper. The Patriots missed the point-after attempt, allowing East to hold a slim 22-21 lead with 8:17 left in the game.
Ghee, who started at quarterback in the Raiders' first four games after also starting three last year, put together a decisive drive to answer. His 42-yard completion to Tray Price on a third-and 11 put East at the ACS 22, and after two negative-yardage plays Ghee broke free in the middle and weaved through the Patriots' defense for a 26-yard touchdown run.
"He made some huge plays for us," Raiders coach Jeff Griffith said of Ghee. "It wasn't like it was too big of a stage for him. He started four games this year and started three games last year, so he's a guy who's played a lot of football at the quarterback position."
The Raiders also missed the PAT, and held a 28-21 lead with 4:36 to go.
That still left plenty of time for ACS, but Ghee came up with another huge play on defense, picking off Cope's pass and returning it to the Pats' 12-yard line.
From there, the Raiders finished off a four-play drive with Ahmad Alexander's 2-yard touchdown run to set the final score at 34-21 with 1:59 to go.
Alexander (game-high 119 rushing yards) got the night off to an explosive start with a 73-yard touchdown run on the game's opening play.
Warren East doubled its advantage later in the first quarter when Parsley (65 rushing yards) found running room on a second-and-18 play and raced 42 yards for a touchdown that put his team up 14-0 with 4:53 left in the first.
The Patriots rallied with a 65-yard touchdown drive sparked by a 48-yard completion from Cope (15-of-26 passing for 235 yards) to Jax Cooper (nine catches for 180 yards). Cope finished off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Cope's 1-yard touchdown run with 3:07 left in the first half, followed by Dillon Sloan's successful two-point conversion run put ACS up 15-14.
"I told our guys at halftime, I said 'Did you really think it was going to be that easy?,' " Griffith said. "I mean, it's not going to be easy -- anytime we've played, the last six times we've played, it's been a dogfight ... competitive games, and we expected that tonight. If we see them again, it'll be no different. That's a good football team."
Ghee finished 71 rushing yards and 42 passing yards in the win.
"It felt great," Ghee said of playing quarterback. "Our offense needed a spark and I just had to do something to get them going again."
Despite big offensive numbers from Cope and Cooper, ACS struggled with penalties (12) and turnovers (four).
"They had a good game plan and they executed it very well," Patriots coach Brad Hood said. "Offensively and defensively, they came out and played football. I don't feel like we came out ready to play football and we got ourselves in a hole. We fought back and we allowed that hole to take off again and rupture on us there in the fourth quarter."
ACS hosts Russell County on Oct. 22. Warren East visits Franklin-Simpson on Oct. 22.
ACSHS 7 8 0 6 -- 21
WEHS 14 0 8 12 -- 34
First quarter
WE -- Ahmad Alexander 73 run (Javier Leyva kick), 11:41
WE -- Dane Parsley 42 run (Leyva kick), 4:53
ACS -- Payton Cope 5 run (Thorny Walker kick), 2:04
Second quarter
ACS -- Cope 1 run (Dillon Sloan run), 3:07
Third quarter
WE -- Malik Summers 82 interception return (Roger Duncan pass from Isaiah Ghee), 0:43
Fourth quarter
ACS -- Jax Cooper 30 pass from Cope (kick failed), 8:17
WE -- Ghee 26 run (kick failed), 4:36
WE -- Alexander 2 run (kick failed), 1:59