PREP GIRLS' SOCCER Deih leads Lady Dragons to season-opening win Daily News Aug 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Warren Central senior midfielder Anna Deih scored a pair of goals to lead the visiting Lady Dragons to a season-opening 5-0 win against Russellville in Region 4 girls' soccer action Monday.Monika Lopez added a goal and an assist, and Natalee De La Cruz and Naila Velic each tallied a goal. Mary Cing chipped in with an assist in the win.Goalkeeper Presley Compton notched four saves to record the shutout for Warren Central (1-0), which hosts Glasgow in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Wednesday. Russellville (0-1) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.South Warren 4, Meade County 2Emersyn Cox scored a pair of goals to pace host South Warren to a season-opening 4-2 win against Meade County on Monday.Lizbeth Rangel and Riley Moore each scored a goal, and Ahtziri Falcon-Perez and Cora Kincaid notched one assist apiece for the Spartans. Goalkeeper Lilly Fanning finished with six saves for South Warren (1-0), which hosts Ohio County on Thursday.Warren East 10, Edmonson County 0Homestanding Warren East opened the season with a 10-0 win against Edmonson County in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Monday.Deca Burr and Abbie Rigsby each recorded hat tricks for the Lady Raiders. Burr tallied five goals and added three assists, while Rigsby finished with three goals and three assists.Chistina Miralda added a goal and an assist, Zoe Witherspoon tallied a goal, and Rebecca Garmes and Madison Roy each tallied an assist in the win.Goalkeeper Gracie Amos notched the shutout for Warren East (1-0), which hosts Grayson County on Thursday. – Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warren Central Russellville South Warren Meade County Warren East Edmonson County Recommended for you