After COVID protocols forced the postponement of last week’s game, the Mark Nelson era finally got underway on Friday against Trigg County.
And while Nelson saw some good things in his first game as the Dragons' head coach, depth problems limited Warren Central and were ultimately the difference in a 36-6 loss to Trigg County at Joe Hood Field.
With only 28 players available, and six starters still out due to COVID protocols, Warren Central (0-1) never quite got in sync -- with Trigg County pulling away to extend the Dragons' losing streak to 53 games.
“I’m very proud of the kids because we’ve missed two weeks of practice and hadn’t been able to do anything,” Nelson said. “We had several starters out, but we are not going to make any excuses. We came out and played and that is what I am happy with. We had kids that didn’t give up. I know they are dejected about the way the outcome is, but we are not going to make any excuses. They were a better team than we were tonight, but I am happy with the way our kids fought.”
The two teams met in Warren Central’s 2020 season finale, a game the Dragons led going into the fourth quarter before Trigg County pulled away. The rematch lacked the same drama, with the Wildcats jumping out to a 22-0 halftime lead.
Trigg County (1-1) scored on its first possession with a 1-yard keeper from quarterback Jacob Wease, and added a Kendric Adams touchdown run midway through the second quarter to make the score 14-0.
After struggling to move the ball on the first four possessions, the Dragons' offense finally showed some life midway through the second with a 10-play, 38-yard drive that stalled on downs at the Trigg County 20.
The Wildcats then marched 80 yards for a touchdown with 1:09 left in the half to push the lead to 22 points.
Trigg County added a touchdown early in the third before Warren Central finally got on the board with a nine-play, 58-yard drive capped by a Keio’Von Wells touchdown run late in the third quarter.
The Dragons were unable to get any closer, with Kelsey Parham’s 25-yard touchdown run capping the scoring in the fourth quarter for Trigg County. The Wildcats finished with 306 yards of offense, 242 on the ground -- wearing down the Dragons defense in the second half.
“We had a lot of guys going both ways,” Nelson said. “In the heat that puts a lot of pressure on you, to go and go and go and then you have to tap out and go deeper into your lineup. I was happy with the number of kids we played. We had a young man that hadn’t run much offense with us score a touchdown. He came in after we had an injury. We had kids step up.”
AJ Jean Aime threw for 101 yards for the Dragons, while Omari Glover had four catches for 79 yards.
“I’m glad to be in the season and I am glad to play, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Nelson said. “If we can stay away from the COVID and get our guys back that are down and get those practices every day on the field, I think times will be better if we can get those kids back.”
Warren Central is scheduled to return to action on Sept. 10, hosting Greenwood.
TCHS 6 16 6 8 -- 36
WCHS 0 0 6 0 -- 6
First quarter
TC - Jacob Wease 1 run (run failed), 4:55
Second quarter
TC - Kendric Adams 8 run (Kelsey Parham run), 8:48
TC - Adams 12 pass from Wease (Dillon Skinner pass from Wease), 1:09
Third quarter
TC - Parham 3 run (pass failed), 7:14
WC - Keio’Von Wells 1 run (pass failed), 2:40
Fourth quarter
TC - Parham 25 run (Parham run), 8:13