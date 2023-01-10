Don't let the first name fool you -- give Deuce Bailey a decent look and he can and will hit a 3-pointer with the best of them.
The Bowling Green sophomore delivered his share of two-pointers too, but sprinkled in a heavy dose of treys to go with those deuces on the way to a game-high 30 points in the Purples' 68-63 home win against Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday. Bailey sank four 3-pointers and hit 10 field goals in all.
"I thought Deuce was huge for us all night long," Bowling Green coach DG Sherrill said. "He just kind of had a different look in his eye. He's starting to get his basketball legs under him. He shot the ball really well tonight. He's been shooting the ball well. I think it was kind of a breakout performance for him tonight."
The matchup between Region 4 rivals might have lacked flow, but it did have some spice to it. A pair of technical fouls, including an ejection, plus a slew of fouls and physical play might not have pushed the game to the top of the Scoville scale -- maybe habanero, not near ghost pepper levels -- but it did offer a promising appetizer to a potential rematch down the road as both teams looked like legitimate regional contenders on Tuesday.
While Bailey helped Bowling Green (15-3) overcome spotty shooting and foul trouble early, the Wildcats got a lift from senior guard Jalen Briscoe. His 28-point effort helped Franklin-Simpson (8-5) hang close throughout in a tough road matchup. Briscoe did most of that damage at the free-throw line, showing a knack for drawing fouls with drives in the paint and getting to the line. Briscoe was 18-of-23 on free-throw attempts.
"We just had to stay locked in -- keep up the defense, lock in on offense," Bailey said. "The game came to us and we just went out and played."
Coming out of the halftime break with a 28-25 lead, the Purples pushed their lead out to seven at 37-30 on Braylon Banks' layup off his steal.
The Wildcats wouldn't let up and got some help via the free-throw line, as the Purples were hit with a pair of technical fouls in the space of less than a minute. Briscoe sank 6-of-7 free throws over the second half of the quarter, then Franklin's DeMarcus Hogan hit back-to-back 3s -- including a buzzer beater -- to knot the score at 44-all going into the fourth.
It was the high-water mark for Franklin-Simpson, as Bowling Green opened the fourth on a decisive 10-2 run to pull away for good. Mason Ritter, the Purples' 6-foot-8 forward who was saddled with early foul trouble, delivered five points during that run and finished the fourth with 11 points in all.
The Wildcats, despite falling behind by as many as 11 in the final frame, kept clawing back. Briscoe's 3-pointer with 48 seconds left made it a two-possession game, but the Purples split a pair of free-throw chances over the next 15 seconds to push the lead back out.
"I thought we played well at times," Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. "Deuce Bailey shot the crap out of the ball, man. You gotta give him credit. He made some big shots.
"... Jalen (Briscoe) had (28), so those guys pretty much cancelled each other out. Give him credit, he made some big shots."
Sherrill was happy to get the win, even if he thought neither team had a chance to show its best version Tuesday night. Bowling Green hit 14-of-19 free-throw attempts in the final eight minutes.
"This basketball game struggled to have any kind of flow," Sherrill said. "I think together we shot 60-plus free throws, 48 or 45 fouls called in the game. So it just didn't have any flow to it, and whenever you don't have any flow like that it's just kind of whoever makes some plays late can maybe win the game."
Joining Bailey in double-digit scoring was Ritter, who just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds despite sitting out for nearly two quarters with foul trouble, and MJ Wardlow with 11 points for the Purples.
Hogan followed Briscoe's team-high 28 points with 15 points, and Gabe Jones also hit double digits for the Wildcats with 11 points.
Bowling Green hosts Warren Central in a huge District 14 clash on Friday night. Franklin-Simpson returns to action Jan. 17 at home against Greenwood.
FSHS 9 16 19 19 -- 63
BGHS -- 10 18 16 24 -- 68
FSHS -- Briscoe 28, Hogan 15, Jones 11, G. Dickerson 5, M. Dickerson 2, Gamble 2.
BGHS -- Bailey 30, Ritter 13, Wardlow 11, Banks 7, Lightning 4, Bratton 2, Carpenter 1.