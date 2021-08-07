Recent history shows that boys’ soccer in District 14 has been a grind.
Last season, South Warren rode a region title to a runner-up finish in the state – the third school in the district to reach at least the Final Four since 2015.
With Craig Widener back at Bowling Green as head coach, where he won two state titles, the gauntlet only seems harder this season with coaches agreeing that if you can find a way to get out of this district it could lead to bigger goals.
“I feel like we have three teams this year that can make a deep run in the state, three Final Four teams in the same district is how I am looking at things,” Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. “You have two coaches with state championship final experience. They will definitely have their teams ready and I will do the best that I can to stay even with, or ahead, of those two squads across town.”
South Warren enters with plenty of questions, looking to replace the core that helped the program reach new heights last season.
While plenty of contributors from last year are gone, there is still a core left looking to fill the void.
Senior forward Kiram Mujic was second on the Spartans in scoring and is a four-year varsity player who has already carried the team at times, according to coach Tom Alexander.
The Spartans will look to Aideen Pierce, who saw some time last year, to replace Tayshaun Jones at goalkeeper with a lot of defenders returning. Junior David Brown is a three-year starter, while senior Safet Sipic is ready to step into a bigger role. Sophomore Logan Palmquist is also back after getting minutes as a freshman.
“Last year was fantastic,” Alexander said. “It was something we will always remember. It was a real special group of seniors that we had, but we have to move forward. All of our coaches have been talking to the team about, ‘You have to step up. We don’t have those guys anymore. This isn’t last year’s team. We have to move forward.’
“We hear what everybody is saying, about how we lost everybody and we’re not going to be able to replicate the success that we had. I think our guys are taking that a little personally.”
The Dragons won the district tournament, but lost to South Warren in the region championship game. Ray brings back plenty of experience with 10 seniors, including the return of Damir Beganovic – who last played with the Dragons as a sophomore, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists.
Ray said Beganovic is a huge addition that has changed the overall quality of practice and speed of play.
Senior Nae Reh scored five goals last season, while senior goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic appeared in six games last season.
“I feel like we are a real positive group,” Ray said. “This team has the feel of years past, where everybody is on the same page and working for the same thing. The guys are really excited to get back to where we have been in years past.”
Widener inherits a Bowling Green team that finished 5-5-2 last season.
Bowling Green loses leading scorer Tano Lockhart, but does return senior goalkeeper Oscar Zoellner – part of a talented senior class that includes Colin Reed, Sergio Rodriguez and defender James Macey leading the back line.
“I say this every year, but it is truly going to be a year where we focus on growth throughout the year and make sure we are good at the end of the year,” Widener said. “We are going to take some bumps along the way, no doubt, but with the way the boys work and the excitement I think there is going to be a lot of good things throughout the year.”
Greenwood brings back 10 seniors, but loses its top scorer – only furthering the need to find some offense for a team that struggled at times in recent years.
“I feel good about my kids in terms of their effort,” Greenwood coach Luis Llontop said. “We’ve been working hard. I think one of our biggest issues for the past few years has been scoring goals. This year I think we have better finishers than last year.”
Among the players Llontop will look to provide offense is junior Jonas Gwishi, senior Ree Rah and sophomore Boo Rah.
Senior Jax Buchanon gives Greenwood experience at goalkeeper.
New coach Luis Cano will lead a Warren East team that finished 3-5-1 last season. He inherits a team that returns its top two goal scorers in seniors William Bilombele and Jeremiah Rodriguez.
It all adds up to another challenging season in District 14, with the hopes that surviving a grueling district schedule can lead to a deep postseason run.
“I think it is going to be a great district tournament, great district matchups,” Widener said. “The players all know each other. The coaches all know each other. Getting out of this district is a really big accomplishment now. It used to be just a couple of teams vying for it, but every team I have seen so far is well coached. They’ve all got players that can beat you. They all have players that can defend. And that wasn’t always the case back when I started.”