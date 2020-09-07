Greenwood’s girls’ soccer program put together an historic season last year, capped by the first state championship ever won by a Region 4 program.
That Lady Gators squad, which capped a 23-2-3 record with a 1-0 victory over Highlands in the state championship, produced a perfect 10-0 mark in regional play and went 7-0 against District 14 opponents.
Led by first-year head coach Zac Lechler, Greenwood’s powerhouse lineup featured 10 seniors including two-time Gatorade Kentucky Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year Anna Haddock (now playing collegiately for Auburn) as well as current Western Kentucky University defender Ellie Belcher.
Even with so many graduation losses, the talent dropoff might not be that extreme for Greenwood. The Lady Gators return their third- and fourth-leading scorers from last season in sophomore forward Sarah Wiles (10 goals, six assists) and junior midfielder Paige Hines (eight goals, four assists), plus a pair of seven-goal scorers in senior midfielder Erin Heltsley and senior forward Callie Strode. Sophomore Anna Drexel had two goals and six assists last year.
Add in experienced seniors Katarina Popovic, Sarrah Palmer, Amaya Salvador and Kennedy White, and Greenwood still has plenty of firepower.
Look for Bowling Green, which fell 2-0 to the Lady Gators in last year’s Region 4 championship game, to again provide the biggest threat to ending Greenwood’s reign.
The Lady Purples lost some key performers from last year, but the lineup remains largely intact.
“We have a pretty big returning group from last year,” Bowling Green coach Lisa Correa said. “Erica Smith in the back, with (Lauren) Baumgarten and Rhylea Lawson, so we’re returning three starters in the back from last year. And then we’ve added Katie Jo (Moore), who played a couple years ago. She has committed to Jacksonville, and she’s playing her senior year. She didn’t play for us last year; she concentrated on her (club) league.”
The Lady Purples relied on a solid defense last year but could have a bit more offensive potential this season as a continuation of some changes the team made late last season.
“One of the backs, Natlie Mills, is moving up the field to get into the attack and give us a little more strength up top,” Correa said. “She kind of played in the postseason up top and she’s really working hard to learn her role in that position. At the end of (last season) Haley Stevens, who’s also a senior, moved from the outside to a center-mid position for us and she did a great job.”
Stevens is the team’s top returning scorer with eight goals, while Ella Farley also returns off a five-goal season. Catherine Walker (four goals) is also back.
“We have a lot of options,” Correa said. “We have a lot of players that are very versatile and they’re willing to play wherever you ask them.”
The Lady Purples are set up well between the posts, with returning starter Caroline Miller and experienced backup Jaycee Patterson both back.
The Sofia Hasani era is over at South Warren, and the graduation loss of the program’s all-time leading scorer (who had a team-best 30 goals last season) as well as second-leading scorer Kailee Nobles (13 goals) will be hard to replace.
“We have a pretty talented young group of players coming up, who are stepping into big roles all over the field for the first time on a full-time basis,” Spartans coach Andrew Hutto said. “Then we also have a good group of seniors who are stepping into more prominent roles.”
Senior goalkeeper Therese Bohnlein, the “constant” in South Warren’s lineup according to Hutto, is back after earning all-region honors last year.
The Spartans’ other seniors are sparse but well-distributed on the field, with Kate Chiddister (midfield), Lilly Degenhart (defense) and Samantha Schmitt (forward) all expected to play big roles this season.
Warren East has plenty of proven scoring back this season, starting with senior midfielder/forward Lucy Patterson, who scored a team-high 30 goals last year.
“I always say this about Lucy – for somebody who has only been playing for four years, she has picked up on the position better than kids I have seen play the game for a long time,” Warren East coach William Eller said. “The intricacies of it, the movement, things like that – she’s adapted really well.”
Senior midfielder Sydney Moutardier (10 goals, eight assists) is also back for the Lady Raiders. Warren East has six starters in all from last season, including sophomore goalkeeper Abbey Minor. Senior Lilllian Graham anchors the back line, while junior Chloe Grayson is a vital component in the midfield.
Warren Central struggled to a winless record in district play last season, battling Warren East in a 3-2 overtime loss to end the season in the opening round of the District 14 tournament.
The Lady Dragons struggled at times on offense, but return the top three scorers from last season in Itzel Falcon-Perez (13 goals), Beatrice Malenga (five goals, four assists) and Kelsey Lazo (three goals).
“I would say we still have a strong back line,” Warren Central coach Angelia Miller said. “We definitely have players who are more defensive oriented. We’re hoping to be a little bit more offensive this year. We’ll see how it goes.”
That experience in the back should help freshman goalkeeper Presley Compton, who moves up after starting for the JV team last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.