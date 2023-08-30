Bowling Green junior Katie Donelson scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead a balanced attack in an 8-0 win against District 14 rival Warren Central in girls' soccer action on Tuesday night.
Reagan Wheeler added two goals, Reece Lowery tallied a goal and two assists and Mia Greenwell finished with one goal and one assist. Teegan Correa and Annabelle Brown scored one goal each, Piper Boyd added a pair of assists, and Kaidence Dunagan and Sophia Casana chipped in with one assist each.
Goalkeepers Ella Wisebrook and Isabelle Riehn combined on the shutout for Bowling Green (5-2 overall, 1-0 District 14), which is back in action Saturday at home against Elizabethtown.
Warren Central (4-3, 0-2) hosts Barren County on Thursday.
Warren East 10, ACS 0
Deca Burr delivered a double hat-trick with seven goals as visiting Warren East rolled to a 10-0 win against District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Zoe Witherspoon, Sophia Miralda and Madison Roy added one goal each, Abbie Rigsby tallied two assists and Dayeli Mendez, Amiyah Carter and Angie Malave chipped in with one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers made two saves to record the shutout for Warren East (8-0, 3-0). The Lady Raiders visit Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
ACS (4-4, 1-2) next plays Sept. 5 at Nashville Christian.
Russellville 1, Franklin-Simpson 0
Crissy Higgins scored an unassisted goal to lift Russellville to a 1-0 home win against District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Lady Panthers goalkeeper Chloe Penrod made two saves to preserve the shutout.
Russellville (3-2, 1-1) hosts district foe Todd County Central on Thursday.
Goalkeepers Madison Slate and Kristal Stewart combined to make nine saves for Franklin-Simpson (2-6, 0-3), which hosts Warren East on Thursday.
Boys' soccer
South Warren 7, Ohio County 1
Leo Kogetsu notched a hat trick with three goals to boost host South Warren to a 7-1 win over Ohio County on Tuesday.
Parker Jhamb tallied two goals, Tarik Hamzagic had a goal and an assist, and Ismet Ajanovic also scored a goal in the win. Aid Becirovic provided three assists, and Anid Golubovic and Senid Golubovic had one assist each.
South Warren (7-0-1) takes on St. Xavier in the Purples Classic on Saturday at Bowling Green.
Bowling Green 4, Daviess County 1
Braden Widener scored two goals and added an assist to lead visiting Bowling Green to a 4-1 win against Daviess County on Tuesday.
Aison Manivong and Eli Coates added one goal each, and Eder Jerez tallied an assist for the Purples.
Goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers tallied four saves for Bowling Green (3-3-1), which hosts North Oldham on Saturday in the Purples Classic.
Butler County 4, Edmonson County 3
Host Butler County picked up a 4-3 win against District 11 rival Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Brayden Garrett scored two goals, Josh Garrett had a goal and an assist, and Julien Wilson tallied two assists for the visiting Wildcats in the loss. Goalkeeper Adin Gates finished with 22 saves.
Edmonson County (0-6, 0-2) visits Webster County on Thursday.
Butler County (2-3, 1-1) visits Meade County on Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson 9, Russellville 1
Franklin-Simpson's Oscar Lopez and Griff Banton each delivered a hat trick to carry visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 9-1 win against District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.
Lopez tallied three goals and two assists, while Banton finished with three goals and one assist. Brody Johnson, Trevor Kindred and Lennox Wesley scored one goal each, and Peyton Martin totaled two assists. Kody Alexander, Ariel Molina Jr., and Johan Mejia Garcia each contributed one assist.
Goalkeeper Kaden Goodwin made two saves for Franklin-Simpson (8-1, 3-0), which hosts Ohio County on Sept. 4.
Immanuel Clayton scored the lone goal off an assist from JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson for Russellville (3-5, 0-2), which travels to Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Logan County 11, Monroe County 1
Daniels Dawson produced a hat trick with three goals and three assists to power host Logan County to an 11-1 win against Monroe County on Tuesday.
Luis Ojeda scored two goals and had three assists, Andrew McCall also scored two goals, and Gabriel Fernandez, Layne Harris, Kevin Hernandez and Kyle Mooser scored one goal apiece for the Cougars.
Goalkeeper Billy Agustin Palafox tallied nine saves for Logan County (3-5), which visits District 13 rival Todd County Central on Thursday.
Volleyball
Logan County 3, TCC 0
Aubrey Sears totaled 16 kills to pace visiting Logan County to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-16) win against District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Whitney Christian added 13 kills, Kirsten Harris had four kills and three aces, Kambell Porter tallied 21 assists, Sloan Coursey had 10 assists, Lydia Owens finished with 13 digs and Lindy Mitchell had a team-high four aces for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (6-4, 3-0) hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.