South Warren ended any dreams of an unbeaten season for Warren Central's boys' soccer team just less than a month ago.
On Tuesday night, the Dragons returned the favor.
Warren Central junior Byaunda Elombelo's second-chance goal off Kenasi Mpenda's deflected shot in the 51st minute proved to be the only scoring of the night in the Dragons' 1-0 home victory over their District 14 rivals.
It also evened the season series between the two programs, not to mention their loss totals -- Warren Central improved to 9-1-2 overall and 3-1 in District 14, while South Warren dropped to 8-1-2 overall and 4-1 in district.
"It's always good to kind of get the other team back," Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. "I think this one kind of meant a little bit more for us. We're going into the 2A Championships and we've been on kind of a roll, not allowing goals. So the guys beared down in front of the goal and tried to limit shots, and ultimately we got what we wanted."
After a scoreless first half that saw each team tally five shots, Warren Central racheted up the pressure in the final 40 minutes. Mpenda, a senior who menaced at forward all night, tried a long ball from the top of the box in the 57th minute that force Spartans keeper Aiden Peerce into a save.
Four minutes later, Mpenda shook free in the penalty box with a run that shed a defender to create enough space for a quick shot on goal. Peerce swatted the attempt away, but Elombelo was right there to collect the loose ball. he punched a shot past Peerce and inside the left post for his seventh goal of the season.
"Right place, right time for Elombelo -- he's a guy that likes to be goal hungry, so it was no surprise he was in there," Ray said. "And Kenasi is just crafty. He's been that way since we got him."
Elombelo might have been in the right place, but admitted he wasn't expecting to score in that spot.
"That ball, I didn't expect it to be mine," Elombelo said. "But glory to God, he gave me it and I finished it."
Mpenda didn't get the goal, but did notch his sixth assist of the season.
"I was wanting to score, that was my first idea," Mpenda said. "So I was just trying to go inside with the ball. I saw the defender came out to me and I just went left and tried to shoot it. The keeper came off and took it off, and my boy here (Elombelo) just finished."
Warren Central's Daniel Nkurunziza nearly doubled that advantage with 11:24 to play when he got behind the defense and flicked a shot toward the right post that Peerce managed to deny. Peerce finished with six saves.
The Spartans' final good chance came with 3:39 to go when Moises Mendez finished off a run down the right side of the penalty box with a wicked shot on goal. Dragons goalkeeper Javier Duncan swatted the ball back, and the Dragons' Innocent Tuyisenge cleared it with a header out of the box.
Duncan, who played the second half, finished with four saves while Warren Central's Almian Sakanovic tallied one save in the first half as the goalkeepers combined for the shutout.
"We're just splitting time with them, that way when we get to the postseason I'm familiar with either guy," Ray said of his goal-keeping strategy. "It's making sure that both of them are able to play in these pressure moments."
More pressure awaits the Dragons on Friday, when they face Boyle County in the Kentucky 2A Championships semifinals at 2 p.m. in Owensboro.
South Warren played without leading scorer Leo Kogetsu, who was out with an illness. Spartans coach Tom Alexander said his team did miss Kogetsu's play-making ability, but it was no excuse for the loss.
"We weren't at our best tonight," Alexander said. "Credit goes to Central -- they wanted it more than we did. It's the first time we've really had this adversity here. I told the boys it can define us in one of two ways -- we can learn from it and rise from it, and get ourselves better and make sure it never happens again. Or we can just roll over.
"I know with our senior leadership they'll be ready to go, and hopefully we'll come out pretty strong."
South Warren is back in action Saturday at Henderson County.