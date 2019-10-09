The Warren Central boys' soccer team is back in the Region 4 Tournament, earning a spot with a 3-0 win Tuesday over Greenwood in the District 14 Tournament at South Warren High School.
One year after being upset as the top seed of the District 14 Tournament, Warren Central (16-4-1) used a pair of early goals to take control and a stingy defense to make it stand. The win sent the Dragons to Wednesday's District 14 championship and put them in next week's region tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School.
"I think a lot of guys from last year's team remember how it felt last year," Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. "They remember the preparation they had last year – or lack of preparation they had last year – and the last week they really focused on being a team that comes to practice very early and stays a little later. They spent the whole week bonding together to really make it a whole team effort."
Warren Central struck twice in a two-minute span early in the contest.
Damir Beganovic's cross in the 14th minute was finished on the back end on a shot by Cameron Castle to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. One minute later, Kaung Hang's header set up a header from Jimmy Estrada that made the score 2-0.
"It was all adrenaline," Ray said. "I think the guys warmed up really well. They have been excited about playing this game. I warned them all week long that it is hard to beat a team three times in a season. They put in enough work to be able to come out with high level, high intensity and be able to play the way they did."
It remained 2-0 until midway in the second half when Ahmed Delic got in the box and passed to Castle, who scored for the second time on the night – equaling his goal total for the season coming into Tuesday's game.
"This is a big accomplishment," Castle said. ""Losing last year, we were kind of iffy about coming into this year, but I am glad we pulled it off. We were all locked in."
That was more than enough offense for the Dragons, who held Greenwood (8-8-1) to two shots on goal. Warren Central finished with 13 shots on goal and outshot the Gators 22-11. Jax Buchanon had 10 saves for Greenwood, while Allen Nezic had two saves for Warren Central.
"It was difficult," Greenwood coach Luis Llontop said. "We made a couple of switches to try to get more offense. We were possessing the game a little better in the second half, but I feel like that third goal, that was the nail in the coffin.
"These guys gave it their all. They played hard. They did everything we asked. You win games by scoring goals. They scored. We didn't."
Warren Central will face South Warren, a 2-1 double-overtime winner over Bowling Green, in the District 14 championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Warren High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.