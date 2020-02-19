Warren Central senior Dre Boyd and Glasgow senior Ashanti Gore were named as the Region 4 Boys and Girls Basketball Players of the Year on Tuesday.
Barren County's Warren Cunningham was selected as the Region 4 Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year, while Warren Central's Joe Hood was named the Region 4 Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year.
Boyd, who leads the the Dragons in scoring with 18 points and rebounding with 5.9 boards per game, has helped Warren Central to a 21-6 record and the top seed in next week's District 14 tournament at South Warren.
Gore has averaged a double-double this season with 18.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for the Lady Scotties. Glasgow (20-7) enters next week's District 15 tournament at Allen County-Scottsville as the No. 2 seed.
Cunningham has guided the Trojans to a 20-8 record this season to earn the top seed in next week's District 15 tournament at Allen County-Scottsville.
Hood has led Warren Central to an 11-18 record that includes a 4-5 mark in District 14 play this season.
Joining Boyd on the Region 4 boys' first team are Bowling Green's Isaiah Mason, Glasgow's Nik Sorrell, Barren County's Aden Nyekan and Logan County's Anthony Woodard.
Other members of the Region 4 girls' first team are Barren County's Elizabeth Bertram, Bowling Green's Keyozdon Jones, Logan County's Paige Vanzant and Warren East's Lucy Patterson.
Region 4 Boys' Basketball First Team
Dre Boyd (Warren Central)
Isaiah Mason (Bowling Green)
Nik Sorrell (Glasgow)
Aden Nyekan (Barren County)
Anthony Woodard (Logan County)
Region 4 Boys' Basketball Second Team
Cade Stinnett (Greenwood)
Jose Nazario (Logan County)
Ben Carroll (Greenwood)
Boston Devore (Metcalfe County)
Jaden Franklin (Glasgow)
Region 4 Boys' Basketball Third Team
Mason Shirley (Allen County-Scottsville)
Turner Buttry (Bowling Green)
DeMarco Chatman (Franklin-Simpson
Noah Stansbury (Greenwood)
Kobe Brents (Warren Central)
Region 4 Girls' Basketball First Team
Ashanti Gore (Glasgow)
Elizabeth Bertram (Barren County)
Keyozdon Jones (Bowling Green)
Paige Vanzant (Logan County)
Lucy Patterson (Warren East)
Region 4 Girls' Basketball Second Team
Anzley Adwell (Glasgow)
Star Marcum (Russell County)
Brooke Stevenson (South Warren)
Meadow Tisdale (Bowling Green)
Saniyah Shelton (Bowling Green)
Region 4 Girls' Basketball Third Team
Leia Trinh (Greenwood)
LynKaylah James (Bowling Green)
Anastasia Dowlen (Russellville)
Taylor Enlow (South Warren)
Amiyah Collier (Russellville)
