Damir Beganovic and Nae Reh each tallied a goal to lead Warren Central's boys' soccer team to a 2-1 win over Greenwood on Saturday night.
Thang Khai had an assist for the Dragons, while goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic finished with four saves.
Kaden Smith scored the goal for Greenwood (1-1, 0-1 District 14) off an assist from Chan Lian. Gators goalkeeper Jax Buchanon finished with five saves.
Warren Central (2-0, 2-0) next hosts District 14 rival South Warren on Tuesday.
Greenwood hosts district rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Glasgow 2, Franklin-Simpson 0
Jackson Bower and Grant Gatlin each scored a goal to boost visiting Glasgow past Franklin-Simpson on Saturday.
Nick Bower and William Parocai each had an assist for the Scotties. Goalkeeper Seth Medford finished with nine saves for Glasgow (1-0-1), which next hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (2-1) hosts ACS on Monday.
Girls' soccer
South Warren 10, Franklin-Simpson 0
South Warren's Emersyn Cox scored four goals and added an assists in the Spartans' season-opening 10-0 win over host Franklin-Simpson on Saturday.
Agustina Pinilla added two goals and an assists, while Itzel Rangel also had two goals in the win.
Also for the Spartans, Paige Holcomb and Lorna Suchy each tallied a goal, and Adalee Shrull had an assists. Goalkeepers Emma Beavers and Lilly Fanning each had a save in the shutout.
South Warren (1-0) next hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (0-1) is back in action Tuesday at Logan County.
Golf
Raider Invitational
Bowling Green's Reed Richey fired a 67 to claim medalist honors and lead the Purples to the team title in Saturday's Raider Invitational at Shady Hollow Golf Course.
Charle Reber (76), Zach Buchanan (77), Ben Davenport (78) and Graham Hightower (78) also played for the Purples.
Caleb Forshee fired an 84 to lead host Warren East. Dalton Hogan (85), Tanner Flora (91), Karson Carter (94) and Hayden Howard (109) also carded scores for the Raiders.