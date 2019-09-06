Host Warren Central picked up a 3-0 boys' soccer win over District 14 rival Greenwood on Thursday.
Semir Hodzic, Ahmed Delic and Fahrudin Alic tallied goals for the Dragons. Warren Central's Damir Beganovic, Kaung Hein and Leonce Ndikumana finished with one assist apiece.
Dragons goalkeeper Allen Nezic totaled eight saves to record the shutout.
Warren Central (5-2 overall, 3-0 District 14) is back in action Saturday in the Boots and Butts Soccer Classic at Hopkinsville.
Greenwood (1-4, 1-2) is at Marshall County on Saturday.
Bowling Green 2, South Warren 0
Visiting Bowling Green tallied a 2-0 win Thursday night over previously unbeaten District 14 rival South Warren.
Tano Lockhart and Byamungu Amisi tallied goals for the Purples.
Bowling Green (4-6-1, 2-1) hosts Male on Saturday.
South Warren (7-1-1, 2-1) hosts North Hardin on Saturday.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 10, Monroe County 0
Warren East's Lucy Patterson notched a hat trick with five goals in Thursday's 10-0 win over visiting Monroe County.
Hailey Hymer added two goals for the Lady Raiders, who also got a goal apiece from Andrea Hudson, Lillian Graham and Sydney Moutardier.
Connor Mann, Chloe Grayson, Shelby Trent and Moutardier each notched an assist.
Lady Raiders goalkeeper Abbey Minor had two saves in the shutout win.
Warren East (5-4) is at Marion County on Saturday.
Volleyball
Greenwood 3, Logan County 0
Greenwood picked up a 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-11) win over host Logan County on Thursday.
Katie Howard had team highs of seven aces, nine kills, nine digs for the Lady Gators.
Annee Lasley and Olivia Overmohle each tallied eight kills in the win. Megan Gore tallied 31 assists.
Greenwood (11-0) is back in action Tuesday at home against South Warren.
