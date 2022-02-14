The Warren Central boys’ basketball team picked up victories on and off the court Monday.
First the Dragons rolled to a 70-48 win against visiting Greenwood to force a three-way tie with the Gators and Bowling Green for the top three spots in next week’s District 14 tournament.
Following the win, Warren Central (19-3 overall, 16-2 District 14) won the coin toss to determine the top seed in the tournament the Dragons will host next week.
“I’m proud of the kids,” WC coach William Unseld said. “They fought. They finally got their legs back and we are playing our best ball at the right time. We beat a really good basketball team.”
The night began with Greenwood (23-4, 6-2) in control of the top seed, needing a victory after beating the Dragons in double overtime on Jan. 28.
But it was Warren Central which got rolling in the early going -- with the Dragons building a 24-8 lead after a 3-pointer from Jaiden Lawrence early in the second quarter. Greenwood climbed back in the game with 14 straight points before Chappelle Whitney’s bucket ended a five-minute drought for the Dragons.
Greenwood answered with a three-point play from Cade Stinnett, who missed the previous meeting with an injury, and the Dragons' lead was whittled down to 26-25 at halftime.
“The points we gave them were our mistakes,” Unseld said. “I just told them if we stay disciplined and keep them in front of us and we keep them out of the paint, then we are good. We did a great job in the second half.”
Warren Central opened the second half with six straight points to regain the momentum and took off from there. Dalton Farley’s 3 made the score 43-33 late in the third quarter and the Dragons opened the fourth with a 10-3 spurt to build a commanding 17-point lead. Warren Central outscored Greenwood 44-23 in the second half.
“We reverted back to some bad habits that we started the game with,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “They killed us on the glass and they bumped us off our spots. They were very sharp tonight and we weren’t for 32 minutes. We played well here and there for 10-12 minutes. Against a good, strong team like that you have to put a full game together.”
Lawrence led the Dragons with 22 points -- one of four Dragons to finish in double figures. Whitney had 19 points, Omar Glover had 12 points and Damarion Walkup added 10 points.
“It felt good,” Lawrence said. “I felt like we should have done that the first time we played them, but it wasn’t how it played out. I feel like we played great tonight.”
Stinnett led Greenwood with 19 points.
Warren Central will begin the postseason on Feb. 22 against the winner of South Warren and Warren East’s matchup on Feb. 21.
“We are still gonna have a tough game in the first round,” Unseld said. “You still have to win it. You don’t know how kids are gonna act in that moment. They are kids. You are talking about teenagers. We’ve been through it where we froze up in that moment last year. They remember being beat in that first round, so they have that drive about them. You still have to go out and play and make shots. I like our chances at home because we make shots at home.”
Greenwood will officially be the three seed in the tournament, facing Bowling Green on Feb. 23. The two teams split in the regular season, with the home team winning each meeting.
“It was a tough night for the Gators,” McCoy said. “You’ve got to live on to play another day. It was going to be a tough matchup whether you are 1, 2 or 3. We’ve got to take these last couple of games to get better and we have to get to work.”
GHS 8 17 9 14 -- 48
WCHS 19 7 18 26 -- 70
GHS -- C. Stinnett 16, Brown 9, B. Stinnett 9, Howard 5, Thornhill 3, Raymer 3, Matheos 2, Stansbury 1.
WC -- Lawrence 22, Whitney 19, Glover 12, Walkup 10, Villafuerte 4, Farley 3.
Greenwood 43, Warren Central 27, Girls
The Lady Gators held the Lady Dragons to 15 points over the final three quarters to sweep the season series.
Greenwood (17-11 overall, 6-2 District 14) will be the No. 2 seed and face South Warren in next week’s district tournament, while Warren Central will play Warren East on Monday with the winner advancing to face top seed Bowling Green.
“We’ve been on a rough stretch here lately, losing three of the last four,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “This is something we can definitely build off of going forward, being able to play a game on this floor right before the district tournament.
“I thought we were really good on the defensive end tonight. They put up 54 points against us the last time we played -- tonight they put up half of that.”
Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 19 points, while Kaylyn Keener led Warren Central (3-20, 1-7) with 12 points.
GHS 14 14 7 8 -- 43
WCHS 12 5 6 4 -- 27
GHS -- Trinh 19, Lovell 9, Grant 6, McCorkle 5, A. Overmohle 4.
WC -- Keener 12, Akhmedova 6, Carter 4, Robinson 3, Downey 2.