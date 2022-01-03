Ahead of Tuesday’s first meeting of the season between Warren Central and Bowling Green, it is the Dragons who claim the top spot in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
The two teams tied for the top spot two weeks ago, and Bowling Green took the top spot last week. Warren Central moved back into the top spot with seven first-place votes, while Bowling Green slipped a spot to second. The Purples received two first-place votes.
Greenwood was third, with Clinton County fourth and Barren County fifth. Butler County, Todd County Central, Glasgow, Franklin-Simpson and Edmonson County rounded out the boys’ poll.
On the girls’ side, Bowling Green remained a unanimous No. 1. Barren County was second, Franklin-Simpson third, Greenwood fourth and Butler County fifth. Logan County, Monroe County, Metcalfe County, Cumberland County and Russellville rounded out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Nine voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (7) 9-1 88 2
2. Bowling Green (2) 10-2 83 1
3. Greenwood – 9-2 72 3
4. Clinton County – 13-1 62 4
5. Barren County – 6-5 50 5
6. Butler County – 9-3 34 9
7. Todd County Central – 8-1 32 8
8. Glasgow – 7-5 30 7
9. Franklin-Simpson – 6-4 26 6
10. Edmonson County – 7-6 7 –
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe County 5, Warren East 5, Russellville 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (9) 8-3 90 1
2. Barren County – 8-3 81 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 8-2 64 3
4. Greenwood – 7-4 57 4
5. Butler County – 8-1 51 5
6. Logan County – 13-2 48 6
7. Monroe County – 6-4 44 7
8. Metcalfe County – 8-6 26 8
9. Cumberland County – 9-4 12 10
10. Russellville – 4-3 9 9
Others receiving votes: South Warren 5, Allen County-Scottsville 3, Russell County 3, Glasgow 2.