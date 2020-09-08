It's no secret that Warren Central's football program has struggled to find wins in recent years.
The Dragons are on a 45-game losing streak that dates back to 2015, but it's not something the team talks about ending as it prepares for Friday's season opener against Greenwood.
In year two under head coach Cary Fowler, Warren Central is focused on the process and playing its best football at the end of the season, and the Dragons believe the results will take care of themselves.
"All we talk about is being the best we can be at the end of the year and everything will take care of itself," Fowler said. "We can't worry about what's happened here in the past, what happened yesterday – just stay focused.
" ... We want to get in the playoffs and we want to make a deep run. That's the only thing we talk about. We've got to be playing our best football and we've got to get better every day, so our last game is our best one. I think that takes the pressure off of it, but there's nobody out here that really even gives a flip (about the losing streak). They just want to play. They want to play and compete."
The program's growth has been evident in a year's time for Fowler. He's got a full staff together – including Aaron Carver, Tyreon Clark, Chris Hightower and Tracy Reid – and a roster with 50 kids. The process will likely still be in effect after the season, too, as he's currently got a 27-member sophomore class and a middle school program that ran out of equipment, Fowler said, because it had so many players.
This year's group has speed that excites the second-year high school coach. Fowler said he has probably six kids on offense with breakaway speed that "can take it to the house" if given an inch of space. He's excited about playmakers that include Omari Glover, Zander Church, Amario Wilson and Dalton Farley.
But it starts with sophomore Deangelo Patterson at running back and South Warren transfer Jace Carver at quarterback. Patterson was the team's leading rusher with 340 yards on 86 attempts as a freshman, and Fowler calls him the "glue" of the team. Carver, who led the Spartans' basketball team last winter with 14.8 points per game, says the move brings him back to the school where his father, mother and brother graduated from. It also brings him back to football for the first time since eighth grade.
"I've played football pretty much my whole life and until eighth grade I played quarterback, and then I got to high school and was like, 'I'm just going to stick to basketball,' " Carver said. "A lot of people told me I needed to play football because it's better for you to work on different aspects for basketball, so I came here and I thought I'd pick up football again and follow in my brother's footsteps."
Carver is the second basketball standout in as many years under Fowler to come out and become the team's quarterback. Dre Boyd assumed the duties last year and threw for 1,396 yards and 14 touchdowns in five games before an injury sidelined him. He was replaced by Trenton Leach, who is now at South Warren, according to Fowler.
Fowler, who said Patterson can also play quarterback, said Carver brings a calming demeanor to a group that doesn't need motivation – they just come and work.
Warren Central is also expecting improvements on an offensive and defensive line that averages 6-foot-3.5 and 270 pounds, according to Fowler, and includes Affleck Ladore, Guillermo "Peanut Butter" Gonzalez, Treyvian Bunton, Santana Atkins and Jerry Smith, as well as some other newcomers. One of the biggest pieces is RaSean Carothers, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior who's playing for the first time since middle school.
"I've just been watching a lot of film, working out a lot and trying to be a leader," Carothers said. " ... The O-line's been working and taking it step by step and doing little goals and passing those little goals as they come."
Warren Central has added pieces on special teams. Sophomore Dalton Farley has been working this offseason as a long snapper and Patterson can punt, according to Fowler. The kicking game is also a work in progress.
While the offense came early in 2019 – the Dragons put up 56 and 42 points in the first two games – Fowler believes it was the defense that kept them in games late in the season. In the last two games, Warren Central allowed 35 and 27 points, after a previous low of 47 in a Sept. 20 loss to Allen County-Scottsville.
"This year on defense, it's just working on our side-to-side quickness and being able to hit and tackle, because that's a main thing," Farley, a linebacker, said. "That was one of our biggest problems last year, was not being able to hit. Coming into this year, we're a physical group. I feel like if we keep working on that, we'll be good this year."
The Dragons open up with Greenwood before hitting district play at Allen County-Scottsville. While the program hasn't come off the field victorious since Oct. 16, 2015, there's high expectations around Warren Central this fall.
"They believe it. I preach it. We're going to win today. That's it. We're going to win today, and what we've got to do to be successful today, we're going to do it," Fowler said. "If I thought that we would look like this a year ago – we're long, we're athletic and we can run – now, it's are they going to be able to stay disciplined, and are the leaders really going to take over? If they do, we'll make that deep run in the playoffs. I'll put that out there."
WARREN CENTRAL 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 11 – vs. Greenwood
Sept. 18 – at Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 25 – vs. Russell County
Oct. 1 – at Warren East
Oct. 8 – vs. Hart County
Oct. 16 – vs. Franklin-Simpson
Oct. 23 – vs. Monroe County
Oct. 30 – at Russellville
Nov. 6 – vs. Trigg County
