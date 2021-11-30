The Warren Central boys’ basketball team got the season off to a solid start with a 64-55 win over Barren County on Tuesday at Warren Central.
Warren Central (1-0) used a strong defensive effort -- forcing 26 turnovers -- to earn the win in a battle of two of the top three teams in the Daily News Area Top 10 preseason poll.
“We haven’t worked much offensively yet,” WC coach William Unseld said. “We’ve been pretty much all defense for the first six weeks and I told them that we were going to be ugly offensively, but just keep playing. We stood a lot offensively. The ball got stuck a lot of times, but -- to pretty much lead by double figures the whole game against a good team like that -- that’s a good win for us.”
The Dragons never trailed, scoring the first five points and maintaining the advantage throughout. Warren Central forced 15 turnovers in the first half to keep the Barren County offense out of sync and push the margin to 33-23 by halftime.
Unseld said he was pleased with his team’s defensive effort all night, but was especially proud with the intensity and energy in the first half.
“We are going to hang our hat on our defense until our offense catches up,” Unseld said. “Because we’ve got guys that can score, we really focused on the defensive end.”
Warren Central’s lead grew to 42-25 after a Chapelle Whitney layup about three minutes into the second half, before Barren County (0-1) tried to rally.
The Trojans scored six straight to stop Warren Central’s momentum and trimmed the deficit to 45-35 heading into the fourth quarter. Barren County got as close as six in the final quarter, but was unable to get any closer.
“We never could get over the hump there,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “I thought after we started taking care of (the basketball) we missed too many opportunities around the basket. You can’t turn it over like that and give them extra opportunities and you have to be able to finish more plays around the basket.”
Aden Nyekan, who missed most of last season with an injury, led the way for Barren County with 28 points while Mason Griggs added 13 points.
Whitney had 22 points to lead the Dragons, while Damarion Walkup added 13 points.
“It’s a great feeling,” Whitney said. “Last year we played them at their house and (they beat us) in triple overtime. It’s great to come back and beat them -- with Aden Nyekan, too.”
Warren Central will play at Daviess County at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Barren County will play at Elizabethtown at 7 p.m. CST on Friday.
BCHS 9 14 12 20 -- 55
WCHS 15 18 12 19 -- 64
BC -- Nyekan 28, Griggs 13, Shirley 7, Brooks 4, Miller 3.
WC -- Whitney 22, Walkup 13, Villafuerte 8, Glover 8, Jefferson 7, Lawrence 4, Unseld 2.
Barren County 62, Warren Central 17, Girls
Raven Ennis had 19 points as the Trojanettes opened the season with a convincing win against the Lady Dragons.
Barren County (1-0) held Warren Central to 20 percent shooting, using a 24-0 run in the first half to blow the game open and cruise from there. The Trojanettes held a 35-7 advantage at halftime and led by as many as 46 points in the second half.
“I was just tickled to death with how the kids executed the game plan,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “Everything we talked about as far as our keys to victory, we checked off. Whether it was crashing the offensive boards or making the extra pass, stopping drives, pushing in transition -- all the things we focused on the last couple of weeks we put into the game.”
Abigail Varney added 13 points for Barren County, which has won six straight against the Lady Dragons.
“Before we got on the bus we all talked about the mindset we would have and we all kept that mindset throughout the game,” Ennis said.
Kaylyn Keener led Warren Central (0-1) with 11 points.
Barren County will play at Elizabethtown at 5:30 p.m. CST on Friday. Warren Central will host Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
BCHS 18 17 17 10 -- 62
WCHS 4 3 5 5 -- 17
BC -- Ennis 19, Varney 13, London 9, Murphy 5, Elmore 4, Lockhart 4, Gearlds 4, Smith 2, Buie 2.
WC -- Keener 11, Robinson 6.