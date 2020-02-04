The Warren Central boys’ basketball team had its best defensive performance of the season on Monday in a 56-35 victory over Christian County.
The 35 points were the fewest allowed in a game by the Dragons (16-6) this winter. Warren Central held Christian County (8-15) to just eight points in the first quarter and 20 in the first half. The Colonels only scored five points in the third.
Dre Boyd led Warren Central with 13 points, Tayton Smith had eight and Kamden Lawrence had seven. The Dragons, who have won five straight games after back-to-back losses to John Hardin and Bowling Green, will host Hopkinsville on Wednesday.
Stephen Bussell led Christian County with 11 points. The Colonels will face Taylor County on Saturday in the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic at Clinton County.
Girls
Butler County 60, Owensboro 55
The Lady Bears snapped a two-game skid with a 60-55 victory over Owensboro on Monday.
Butler County (10-14) held a 12-point halftime lead and held off the Lady Devils (5-19) in the second half. Taylin Clark led the Lady Bears with 18 points, Jenna Phelps had 15, Jaelyn Taylor had 13 and Gracie Cardwell had 11.
Butler County will travel to Ohio County on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game and Owensboro will travel to Apollo Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
