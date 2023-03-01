On to the next.
Warren Central's boys' basketball team took another step toward a return trip to Lexington for the KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen on on Wednesday night at E.A. Diddle Arena, demolishing short-handed Franklin-Simpson 73-28 in a Region 4 tournament quarterfinal matchup.
The Dragons, ranked No. 1 in the state for most of the season, breezed past the Wildcats with their hallmark attributes – relentless rebounding, tenacious defense and plenty finishers around the rim and outside the 3-point arc.
With all games elimination the rest of the way, the Dragons played free and easy from the opening tip to lock up a spot in Monday's regional semifinals against Warren East.
Warren Central (30-1) is a battle-tested group aiming to get another shot at the state championship after rolling all the way to the final at Rupp Arena in Lexington, where the Dragons fell just short of the title with a 43-42 loss to George Rogers Clark in the championship game.
"This group, out of any group I've ever had, has been made for this moment," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "There's no fear in them. They're ready for the moment. They're not nervous about playing in big games."
That includes Wednesday's college venue in a do-or-die situation.
"We already know how to play here – we played here last year," Dragons senior Damarion Walkup said. "We know how to do this."
Franklin-Simpson (17-11) was already facing long odds in drawing loaded Warren Central in the opening round of regional play, but the Wildcats had to play without second-leading scorer DeMarcus Hogan (disciplinary reasons) and key reserve Mathias Dickerson, who had to sit out a game after getting two technical fouls in the District 15 championship game against Todd County Central.
The Wildcats tried to slow the pace at the outset, but the Dragons were having none of it.
"We talked about that, we were like, 'Listen, we want them to force tempo, and we might give up a couple baskets but we want them to play fast,'" Unseld said. "I think that first possession they probably threw it around for a minute, a minute and a half. I was like we're not going to watch that, so we changed up a little bit what we were doing to force some more tempo. But we had to score first so we could get in our pressure."
After racing out to a solid 18-6 lead after one quarter, the Dragons really got going in the second. They did it with pressure, forcing 12 turnovers in the eight-minute span. All those Wildcats' miscues led to plenty of scoring opportunities and Walkup took advantage the most. He scored 12 points in the second and finished with a game-high 19 points as the Dragons' lead ballooned to 37-11 by halftime. Walkup also tallied four assists, three steals and a block in the win.
"(Walkup) played good tonight," Warren Central senior point guard Izayiah Villafuerte said. "He's our energy guy. He had lots of energy. When he has lots of energy, he can play like that every single game."
The Wildcats put together their best stretch in the third quarter, nearly keeping pace with Central for that stretch with 14 points to the Dragons' 15. But there was no real way to get rolling against Warren Central.
"We wanted to shorten the game," Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. "We were short a couple guys, so we wanted to shorten the game and try to get into the fourth quarter as best we could."
Jalen Briscoe led the Wildcats with 15 points.
Warren Central dominated the glass, outrebounding Franklin-Simpson 41-13. The Dragons finished with eight blocks, 14 steals and 21 assists.
Chappelle Whitney had 14 points, Villafuerte talled 12 points, Kade Unseld had nine points, five assists, four steals and a pair of blocks, and Omari Glover tallied four points, seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block.
"We did a good job," William Unseld said. "Being off a few days, I was proud of the effort. I thought we shared the ball. Didn't have a great shooting night, but shot well enough. So I was tickled – did what we were supposed to."
The Dragons will face Warren East at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the regional semifinals at Diddle.
FSHS 9 2 14 3 – 28
WCHS 18 19 15 21 – 73
FSHS – Briscoe 15, Jones 6, Gamble 3, Partinger 2, Ray 2.
WCHS – Walkup 19, Whitney 16, Villafuerte 12, Unseld 9, Glover 4, Wells 4, Hammer 3, Barnett 2, Dahir 2, Jefferson 2.