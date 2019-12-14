Warren Central knocked down 16 3-pointers to beat Henderson County 78-41 at the Barren Hoops Classic on Saturday.
Tresor Nishimwe led the Dragons (3-0) with 24 points, connecting on eight 3-pointers in the victory. Tayton Smith and Dre Boyd each had nine points for Warren Central.
The Dragons will host Glasgow on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Hopkinsville 63, Barren County 59
The Trojans used a 6-0 run to get within a point of Hopkinsville with 24 seconds remaining, but fell 63-59 in the Barren Hoops Classic on Saturday.
Will Bandy and Aden Nyekan finished with 15 points each for Barren County (2-2). The Trojans will travel to Edmonson County on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Hopkinsville (3-3) was led by Don Victor’s 23 points. Jamarcus Burks had 14 points and Reece Jesse had 10.
Girls
Henderson County 56, Bowling Green 51
Emilee Hope hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Henderson County a lead over Bowling Green with 5:25 to play and the Lady Colonels went on to win 56-51 in the Lady Mustang Classic at Muhlenberg County on Saturday.
Hope finished with 20 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, for Henderson County (4-2). The senior guard was named Player of the Game.
Meadow Tisdale and Keyozdon Jones each had 10 points for Bowling Green (4-1). The Purples are scheduled to travel to Greenwood for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday.
Elizabethtown 69, Barren County 53
The Panthers scored 28 points in the first quarter to pull away from Barren County in a 69-53 victory Saturday at the Barren Hoops Classic.
Elizabeth Bertram led all scorers with 27 points and Karleigh Delk scored 12 points for the Trojanettes (3-2) in the loss.
Barren County will travel to Edmonson County on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.
Glasgow 71, Adair County 37
The Lady Scotties snapped a two-game skid with a 71-37 blowout victory over Adair County on Saturday.
Ashanti Gore led Glasgow (3-2) with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Nina McMurtrey added 10 points for the Lady Scotties, Kayla Bradley had nine, Anzley Adwell had eight and Mia Cassady had six.
Glasgow will travel to Warren Central for a 6 p.m. game Monday.
