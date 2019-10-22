The Warren Central boys' soccer team has taken pride in its defense all season and used it to claim the Region 4 title last week.
Marshall County had played strong defensively throughout the season, too. The Marshals allowed just one postseason goal during district and region tournament play and had shut out 14 of its last 18 opponents.
It made Kaung Hein's first-half goal that much more important and helped allow the Dragons to tally two more in the second half from Ahmed Delic to beat Marshall County 3-1 in the KHSAA Boys' Soccer State Tournament Semi-State 1 game on Tuesday.
"The effort the guys put together -- I couldn't have asked for more," Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. "They were supportive of each other, they did everything together and to be here in the last eight with a shot to go to Lexington -- that's what we've worked for all season and I'm glad we were able to get the win today to do that."
The Marshals had opportunities to strike first with a free kick just outside of the box less than five minutes into the game and a shot from Bryson Penn that hit off the post in the 14th minute, but the visitors couldn't find the back of the net.
Instead, it was the Dragons taking a 1-0 lead into halftime with a goal coming with 10:36 on the clock. Hein came over from the far post and one-timed a cross from Fahrudin Alic with his right foot into the opposite side of the goal.
"First goal? It was amazing," Ray said. "I think seeing that we could exploit them on the wings -- their outside backs, that was key right there and put a little confidence in the guys that, hey, we can play on the wing now, we don't have to go up the middle, we can move the ball side-to-side until we find our one-on-one matchups, which is something we're pretty good at, and once we were able to do that we got that first one to go in."
Delic scored his 25th goal of the season less than two minutes into the second half to give Warren Central a 2-0 advantage. He cut the ball back and put his shot low past Benjamin Burkeen and inside the far post.
Marshall County had another chance hit off the post midway through the second half and finally broke through off a corner kick with a header from Drake May that bounced into the goal to make it 2-1 with 15:30 remaining.
But just over three minutes later Delic answered with his second goal of the night. The junior received a long pass from Damir Beganovic and chipped the ball over a charging Burkeen to complete the counterattack and make it a 3-1 lead.
"A.J. (Ray), my coach, tells me last season I didn't have enough goals because I didn't chip the keeper enough, so there you go," Delic said. "I chipped him."
The defense and Erick Nzoribala -- who replaced Allen Nezic to take his turn in the two-goalkeeper rotation at halftime -- shut the Marshals down for the remainder. Nzoribala came up with a save on a Marshall County penalty kick in the final 10 minutes to keep it a two-goal game.
"I really didn't see much on it," Nzoribala said. "He was lining up and he was at an angle, so I figured he was going to go one way and it was just a good feeling."
It was a performance coming without senior defender Kiza Anzuruni, who was injured during the Dragons' 2-1 victory over South Warren in the Region 4 final. Anzuruni was named the MVP of the region tournament.
"It's just a commitment to wanting to play defense. We put an emphasis on that about halfway through the season," Ray said. "Everybody has to defend, so we went back to basics -- worked on one-vs.-one defending, worked on team defending, pressure-cover balance, which is, I think, essential. Most coaches do that at the beginning of the season and we did that in the middle and found out there's other guys that can step up and play in that spot."
Marshall County finishes the season at 20-3-3. Warren Central improves to 20-4-1 and will host Daviess County in the state quarterfinals. A date and time for the game was not set immediately following Tuesday's contest.
