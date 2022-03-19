LEXINGTON -- The Warren Central boys’ basketball team came up just short in a heartbreaking 43-42 loss to George Rogers Clark in Saturday’s championship game of the KHSAA state tournament at Rupp Arena.
Warren Central (29-4) was unable to get a clean look off an offensive rebound under the basket in the final second, denying the Dragons the program’s second state title.
While the team fell short of a state title, Warren Central coach William Unseld said it was a special run in the tournament -- with wins over No. 2 Male and No. 3 Covington Catholic before the loss to No. 1 George Rogers Clark.
“I’m proud of my group,” Unseld said. “I think we let everybody know that we’ve got a good basketball team.
“... We got a tough group of kids. I told them I was proud of them. They ain’t got nothing to be sad about. Let’s enjoy it. It was a heck’uva game. You can’t ask for anything else. We had a chance to win it.”
Playing for the third time in less than 24 hours, the Dragons were locked in a back-and-forth affair that featured four ties and eight lead changes.
After trailing by as many as six points in the first quarter, Warren Central used a 9-1 spurt to move in front 14-12 on a layup by Damarion Walkup early in the second quarter. The lead changed hands three times the rest of the half, with George Rogers Clark (37-31) taking a 22-21 lead into halftime.
GRC opened the second half with five straight points and pushed the lead to 31-24 before Warren Central came roaring back. The Dragons went on a 12-0 run to surge in front 36-31 with 7:21 left.
The Cardinals turned up the pressure on the defensive end, going to a trapping defense that frustrated Warren Central. Tanner Walton’s bucket ended GRC’s scoring drought, with Aden Slone’s three-point play tying the score. On the next possession, Walton’s 3 gave the Cardinals a 39-36 with 3:53 left.
“We got up a stop up three, gave up a big offensive rebound and they (got a three-point play) to tie it,” Unseld said. “We come right back down, turn it over and they score again. That little 10 second (stretch), that is the ballgame right there. That’s basketball. It’s teenagers. It’s basketball. Things like that happen. They made the plays and we didn’t. That is all it came down to.”
George Rogers Clark would extend the margin to 43-38 with 1:11 left before Izayiah Villafuerte cut the deficit to two on a 3 with 43.5 seconds remaining.
After GRC missed the front end of the one-and-one, Warren Central had a chance to tie but Villafuerte was fouled driving to the basket with 3.2 seconds left.
Villafuerte hit the first free throw. George Rogers Clark called a timeout and Villafuerte missed the second attempt that would have tied the game.
“I had all the confidence in the world,” Villafuerte said. “Even when they called the timeout my team was saying ‘No pressure,’ but I didn’t feel any pressure at all. I shot the last free throw with confidence. It just rolled off the rim. It is what it is.”
Omari Glover secured the offensive rebound on the missed free throw to give Warren Central one more chance, but Glover was unable to get a clean putback and the ball went out of bounds -- with George Rogers Clark gaining possession with one second left and throwing it in to secure the win.
“I grabbed it,” Glover said. “He knocked it. I feel like it went off his foot, but the ref made the call the other way.”
Glover and Chappelle Whitney led the way with 10 points each.
Jerone Morton led George Rogers Clark with 14 points, while Walton added 13 points.
Villafuerte, Glover and Jaiden Lawrence were named to the all tournament team.
“We made a good run,” Glover said. “I wouldn’t trade anybody for this team. This team is special. We will be back next year.”
WCHS 9 12 13 8 -- 42
GRCHS 12 10 9 12 -- 43
WC -- Glover 10, Whitney 10, Walkup 8, Villafuerte 6, Lawrence 5, Unseld 3.
GRC -- Morton 14, Walton 13, Slone 6, Parrish 5, Edwards 5.