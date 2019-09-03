Visiting Warren Central got two goals apiece from Kuang Hein and Leo Ndikumana in Tuesday’s 5-2 boys’ soccer win over District 14 rival Warren East.
Damir Beganovic also tallied a goal off an assist by Ahmed Delic for the Dragons.
Warren Central (4-2-1 overall, 2-0 District 14) is back in action Thursday at home against Greenwood.
Warren East (2-4, 0-3) visits Greenwood on Wednesday.
Glasgow 9, Monroe County 0
Jackson Bower tallied a hat trick with three goals and added an assist as Glasgow blanked Monroe County 9-0 in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic on Tuesday.
Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon added two goals and three assists for the Scotties, who also got single goals from Hudson Davis, Miguel Pascual, Jonathan Cipriano and Harrison Stahl. Caelan Rajan and Grant Gatlin chipped in with one assist apiece.
Rajan and Seth Medford combined for seven saves in the shutout.
Glasgow (5-2, 2-0 District 15) is back in action Thursday against visiting LaRue County.
Russellville 2, Todd County Central 0
Avery Flener had a goal and an assist to lead visiting Russellville to a 2-0 win over Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Dustin Brown also had a goal for the Panthers, who got six saves from goalkeeper Nathan Cates in the shutout win.
Russellville (5-4, 1-2 District 13) is back in action Thursday at Barren County.
Girls’ Soccer
South Warren 6, Warren East 0
Sofia Hasani tallied two goals and three assists to lead South Warren to a 6-0 win over visiting Warren East on Tuesday.
Kailee Nobles added a goal and an assist for the Spartans, who also got goals from Samantha Schmitt, Itzel Rangal and Lilly Degenhart in the win.
Goalkeeper Therese Bohnlein tallied three saves for South Warren (6-2, 1-0 District 14), which hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.
Warren East (4-3, 0-2) visits Greenwood on Wednesday.
Logan County 4, Franklin-Simpson 3
Logan County outlasted District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson 4-3 Tuesday in a match decided by a penalty-kicks shootout.
Kadyn Costello tallied a hat trick for the Lady Cougars with three goals. Brianna Shelton added an assist, while Logan County goalkeeper Brady Alsup had six saves.
Logan County (4-3, 3-0 District 13) is back in action Sept. 10 against visiting Russellville.
Franklin-Simpson (1-5, 1-2) hosts Todd County Central on Sept. 10.
Golf
ACS 140, Glasgow 158
Host Allen County-Scottsville picked up an 18-stroke (140-158) victory over Glasgow on Tuesday at Scottsville Country Club.
Patriots senior Owen Stamper, who last week announced his commitment to play collegiate golf at Middle Tennessee, led ACS with a 30.
Rafe Blankenship added a 34, Tanner McPeak carded a 36 and Peyton Cline and Eli Stamper both shot 40 for the Pats.
