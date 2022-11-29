GLASGOW -- As befitting a state runner-up returning the bulk of last year's roster, Warren Central's boys' basketball team looked plenty good in the first eight minutes of Tuesday's season opener at Barren County.
The next eight minutes, though? The Dragons were simply unreal.
Warren Central used a 35-point second quarter to blow past the Trojans for an 88-43 victory, flashing equal parts treacherous defense and explosive offense in a runaway victory.
And this Dragons team showed something that at times was lacking even on last season's squad -- shooters all over the floor. Despite losing top long-range threat Jaiden Lawrence, who now suits up for Southwestern Illinois College, Warren Central rained down 11 3-pointers against the Trojans with seven different Dragons connecting from long range in the win.
"We've got a veteran group and we can really shoot the ball," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "What I've been hearing is we lost Lawrence, who was a very special kid for us, and it's going to be hard for them to replace him. We're really good and we shoot the ball well -- multiple guys can shoot and they share the ball well."
The Dragons, who came up just a point shy of winning the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 championship last season in a 43-42 loss to George Rogers Clark, looked every bit the Region 4 favorite against Barren County (0-1).
After opening a 17-10 lead by the of the first quarter, Warren Central (1-0) cranked up the defensive pressure and simply left the Trojans in the dust. The Dragons forced 11 second-quarter turnovers and converted nearly all of them into points, with Damarion Walkup throwing down a pair of thunderous dunks in a nine-point quarter and Izayiah Villafuerte burying a pair of 3-pointers during as Central built a 52-21 lead by the break.
The Dragons connected on 14 of 16 field-goal attempts in the second quarter.
"I feel like we moved the ball well," said Villafuerte, who was one of five Dragons to finish scoring in double digits. "They said we were 11-of-18 from 3 -- a lot of those were wide-open shots that we got in the paint and dished out."
Eli Brooks finished with 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Trojans. Carson Beckham just missed double-digit scoring with nine points. Barren County finished with 27 turnovers in the loss.
"They're really good," Trojans coach Warren Cunningham said of the Dragons. "I said this on the radio and told our guys -- I think coach Unseld sometimes doesn't get the credit he deserves for the job he does. His kids, I'm so impressed with how well they share the ball. They always make the extra pass. They've got a lot of guys who can shoot it and obviously don't have a lot of weaknesses."
Kade Unseld scored a game-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Warren Central. Chappelle Whitney added 18 points and eight rebounds, Villafuerte and Walkup finished with 11 points each and Omari Glover added 10 points.
Warren Central faces Goodpasture Christian (Tenn.) on Friday in the Marshall County Hoopfest. Barren County hosts Elizabethtown on Friday.
WCHS 17 35 21 15 -- 88
BCHS 10 11 9 13 -- 43
WCHS -- Unseld 20, Whitney 18, Villafuerte 11, Walkup 11, Glover 10, Jefferson 5, Dahir 4, Boards 3, Kirk 3, Wells 3.
BCHS -- Brooks 19, Beckham 9, Miller 4, Ogles 4, Browning 2, Hall 2, Watson 2, Spillman 1.
"We've got to get better guarding the ball," Unseld said. "We kind of got a little undisciplined there and we'll work on that and get better at that, but I'm proud for the first game on the road against a physical team and a good coach -- we did a good job. We have a chance to have a special season."
"You're going to be having games where you're not making shots," Unseld said. "We're so talented as far as scoring the basketball that we can score inside or outside. We scored 96 in our first scrimmage and only hit six 3s. We scored 107 in our second scrimmage and hit 18 3s. So we can play you inside or outside. We just try to find the mismatch and play in and out. We're hard to zone and because our size we're hard to man because all of them post up.