Warren Central’s boys’ basketball team is no stranger to big games.
The Dragons have made runs to the state Final Four the past two seasons, and the experience from that, plus the schedule they played earlier this season, helped the team get a chance at a three-peat in Region 4.
Despite poor shooting and foul trouble throughout the game, Warren Central was able to hold off Clinton County 58-47 in the Region 4 Tournament semifinals Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena to set up another showdown with Bowling Green.
“When you’re playing as many seniors as we are – they’ve been in a lot of tough games, we’ve been in a lot of tough spots. Our schedule prepared us for this,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “We’ve been in some wars, some battles all year. There’s no panic, just go win the basketball game, go make a play.”
The Dragons shot just 5-for-22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range in the win and starter Tegra Muleka only played eight minutes due to foul trouble. Warren Central was 7-for-8 in the first half from beyond the arc in a 77-49 victory over Barren County in the opening round Wednesday. Muleka had 13 points and four rebounds in that game.
Tayton Smith gave the Dragons (25-7) an early lead Monday, which Warren Central extended to eight at 14-6 with 3:48 to play in the opening period thanks to two 3-pointers from Smith and two from Izayiah Villafuerte. Dre Boyd, Warren Central’s leading scorer and rebounder and the Region 4 Player of the Year, went down with an injury less than 1½ minutes into the game.
Boyd said the injury scared him more than anything, and returned with 2:49 to play in the period to hit a jumper 30 seconds later to give Warren Central its largest lead of the game at 21-8.
Then Clinton County (24-8) did what it would do for the remainder of the night – battle back. Nick Brown and Blake Melton each made a 3-pointer to get the Bulldogs within single digits at 21-14 by the end of the period.
Clinton County opened the second on a 7-2 run to cut Warren Central’s lead to two, before the Dragons pulled ahead again with a 7-0 run, with the last five points coming from Boyd. He finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Smith had 14 and Geovonni Floyd had nine off the bench.
Warren Central took a 32-23 lead into the break, but Clinton County chipped away to get the deficit to four after an and-one from Chase Stines with 2:47 left in the third. The Dragons closed the quarter with a 44-37 lead.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Melton and Bryson Cross made it 47-43 with 3:26 to play. The Bulldogs had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but a shot in the paint from Stines couldn’t fall.
“We find a way to give ourselves a chance, find a way to stay around, hang around, scrap around and really – and I’ve said it before – I think we’re just one or two shots away from really being able to put pressure on someone,” Clinton County coach Todd Messer said.
Melton led Clinton County with 11 points, Brown had nine and Nick Delk had eight.
Then Boyd took over. An and-one with 1:59 left from the senior guard pushed the Dragons’ lead to seven and, after two free throws from Melton, Boyd crossed over one defender and got another going the wrong way with a hesitation dribble to give himself room for a dunk.
“I just look for whatever the open play is,” Boyd said. “If it’s me getting a post up, or me getting the post up double and kick it to one of my shooters – whatever gets us the bucket at the time.”
Warren Central went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the final minute to close out the 58-47 victory. The Dragons were 10-for-11 from the line in the quarter and also outrebounded Clinton County 12-6 in the fourth. Warren Central finished with a 43-23 rebounding advantage and a 13-3 advantage in second-chance points.
“They doubled us up almost – might as well been. Difference in the game, I think they had 10 (more) second-chance points,” Messer said. “If we’re able to block out stronger, we do more of a fight in there, take away some of those baskets, we don’t stretch and then that lead don’t get back away from us there at the end.”
The result sets up the fourth meeting between Warren Central and Bowling Green this season. The Purples beat Logan County 64-52 in the first semifinal, and have beaten the Dragons in two of three meetings this season. The most recent was in the District 14 Tournament game, which Bowling Green won 57-51. The Dragons have beaten the Purples in the last two Region 4 Tournament championship games.
“We’ve just go to play a game where both teams know each other so well. It’s just going to come down to who makes the right plays at the right time and who makes shots,” Unseld said. “We didn’t make them tonight, and I told one of coaches down at the end, “I’m kind of glad we didn’t make them tonight. It wasn’t like it was going to be three nights in a row that we were going to shoot it well.’ Maybe tomorrow night we’ll shoot it a lot better than we did tonight.”
WCHS 21 11 12 14 – 58
CCCHS 14 9 14 10 – 47
WCHS – Boyd 18, Smith 14, Floyd 9, Brents 7, Villafuerte 6, Lawrence 2, Muleka 2.
CCHS – Melton 11, Brown 9, Delk 8, Stines 7, Cross 6, Guffey 6.{&end}
