Following Warren Central's 53-42 win over Bowling Green in Tuesday's Region 4 Boys' Basketball Tournament championship game at E.A. Diddle Arena, Dragons coach William Unseld said seniors win big games.
Indeed it was a collective effort from the senior class in Tuesday's win, with all six players that played – Dre Boyd, Tay Smith, Kobe Brents, Geovonni Floyd, Tegra Muleka and Jessie Wright – contributing to a finish that saw the Dragons outscore the Purples 17-6 over the final 5:32.
"We had experience in games like this," Smith said. "Our season wasn't easy. We had big teams on our schedule and we prepared for this from the first day of practice."
Warren Central appeared to be teetering on the edge after Bowling Green used a 10-0 run to tie the score for the first time since 0-0 with 5:54 left in the game.
Smith helped stem the tied, ending a more than eight-minute drought from the field with a 3-pointer off the inbounds that broke the tie 22 seconds later and gave WCHS a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
"We were down, but when I hit that 3 people woke up, the energy changed and we did what we had to do," Smith said.
Boyd said Smith's shot was the turning point, allowing the seniors to regroup and get back to what they had been doing to hold a lead for most of the night.
"We kind of felt the game getting tight," Boyd said. "We knew that we were going to have to answer back to win the game. Every senior did what they needed to do to make sure this wasn't our last game."
After Smith's 3, Brents kept the momentum going with a jumper and a 3 to stretch the lead back to eight. Muleka and Boyd also scored during a three-minute stretch as the Dragons quickly pushed the lead back to nine points.
Bowling Green got a 3 to get within six with under two minutes left, but Brents provided the dagger by answering with a 3 on the other end and Boyd finished it off with a putback in the final minutes.
"It was amazing," Brents said. "I hit that shot and the whole stadium stood up. It felt good. The whole team felt good."
While Brents, Muleka, Boyd and Smith contributed in the scoring column, Wright and Floyd provided a spark on the defensive end. Wright had a pair of key defensive rebounds when the Purples were still within striking distance and Floyd provided the defensive highlight of the night, an athletic blocked shot in the paint that sent the Warren Central bench and crowd into a frenzy.
Boyd said what Floyd and Wright did on the defensive end was a big reason for Tuesday's win.
"They were big for us because they don't care how many points they have," Boyd said. "They just go out there and play hard and do whatever the coach tells them to do. They are big for us and they made big plays when it mattered."
