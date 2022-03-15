The last time the Warren Central boys’ basketball team won Region 4 it never got the chance to make it to Rupp Arena, with the Boys’ Sweet 16 postponed and eventually canceled before it even started due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That makes Thursday’s return trip even sweeter for the Dragons, who open play against Louisivlle Male at 10 a.m. CDT. Head coach William Unseld said getting to be a part of the Sweet 16 never gets old.
“I told somebody that this is my 11th or 12th trip as an assistant or head coach and the feeling is the same," Unseld said. "It never gets old. It’s special for a new group of kids to see what I have felt a few times. I’m excited for my kids – just for them to have the opportunity to go compete.”
Warren Central (26-3) faces a stiff test right out of the gate. Male (28-5) was ranked No. 2 in the final AP statewide poll and enters as one of the favorites to win the state title.
Head coach Tim Haworth has a talented squad, led by junior forward Kaleb Glenn. The University of Louisville commit averages 21.9 points a game and is coming off a 38-point night in an 82-80 triple-overtime win over Ballard in the Region 7 championship game.
“Male is a great basketball team – one of, if not the best team, out of Louisville,” Unseld said. “That tells you all you need to know. They are well-coached. I’ve known coach Haworth for a long time. They have a great player in Kaleb Glenn and other tough players around him, so it’s going to be a tough game for us. It’s the final 16, so any game you play is going to be tough.”
Warren Central enters on a 14-game win streak, including a 58-50 win over Bowling Green in the Region 4 title game. Warren Central showed balance in the region tournament, with a different player leading the Dragons in scoring in every game.
“All five of their starters are really good basketball players,” Howarth said. “They have a tremendous mix of talent. They’ve got shooting. They’ve got guys that can take you off the dribble and then they’ve got inside play as well. Coach Unseld’s teams are always going to be good defensively.
“...We know they are going to be a very hard out for us.”
Unseld said defense will be one of the big keys Thursday. Warren Central has allowed 50 points or less in every postseason game, but Male has scored at least 72 points in all five postseason games – eclipsing the 82-point mark four times.
“They make shots,” Unseld said. “Anybody that makes shots is a challenge. The biggest thing from looking at them is Glenn is going to be unbelievable. He’s unbelievable, but you can’t let those other guys kill you.
“If he gets his number he gets his, but let’s keep everybody else under what they normally get.”