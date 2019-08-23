Host Apollo scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Warren Central in a rollicking 66-56 season opener Friday night in Owensboro.
Warren Central (0-1) entered the game on a 35-game losing streak, but the Dragons appeared ready to end that skid in Cary Fowler’s debut as the team’s head coach.
A 15-yard touchdown pass from Warren Central quarterback Dre Boyd to Geovonni Floyd followed by Tay Smith’s third two-point conversion of the game put the Dragons up 56-42 with 10:50 to play.
Apollo answered with a 45-yard touchdown drive and a two-point conversion to pull within 56-50 with 8:39 to go, then took the 58-56 lead on its next possession with 4:39 to play. After the Dragons were stopped on fourth-and-9 at the Eagles’ 33, Apollo tacked on the clinching touchdown and another two-point conversion to go up 10 with 1:17 to play.
Apollo took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before Boyd answered with Central’s first touchdown on a 33-yard touchdown scramble.
The Eagles went up 20-8 early in the second quarter, but Boyd responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Borden to get his team back within 20-14. Then, with 4:15 left in the first half, Boyd connected with Floyd on a 39-yard touchdown pass to knot the score at 20-all.
After Central recovered an Apollo fumble inside the Dragons’ 10, Boyd marched the offense down the field before connecting with Borden again for another 16-yard touchdown pass that put his team up 28-20 heading into halftime.
Another Boyd-to-Borden touchdown strike for 11 yards put the Dragons up 34-20 early in the third quarter, but Apollo answered with two more touchdowns to knot the score back at 34-all.
Twice more, Boyd put the Dragons ahead with touchdown runs – a 43-yarder and 2-yarder. Boyd’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Floyd extended Central’s lead to 56-42 before the Eagles scored the game’s final three touchdowns for the win.
Warren Central is back in action Aug. 30 against Greenwood in the German American Bank Bowl at Western Kentucky University.
Barren County 48, Metcalfe County 6
Tyler Bush and Dayvion Holloway combined for five touchdowns as visiting Barren County won its first season opener since 2015 with a 48-6 win over Metcalfe County on Friday.
Bush scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown reception from Jameson Buie, while Holloway had touchdown runs of 25 and 70 yards as the Trojans built a 33-6 halftime lead.
Buie also connected with Jackson Coots on a 59-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.
Gavin Withrow’s 41-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 41-6 in the third quarter, then Bush capped the scoring later in the period with a 61-yard touchdown run.
Barren County hosts Woodford County on Aug. 30.
Portland (Tenn.) 35, Edmonson County 6
Edmonson County dropped a season-opening 35-6 decision to Portland (Tenn.) in the Kenway Concrete Bowl on Friday at Warren East High School.
Trailing 35-0 in the third quarter, the Wildcats finally broke through for a score when quarterback Jon Smith connected with Chance Lucas on a 69-yard touchdown strike with 5:38 left in the third.
Portland quarterback Caleb Mandrell ran for three touchdowns in the win.
Edmonson County next hosts Butler County on Aug. 30.
Elizabethtown 42, Allen County-Scottsville 0
Elizabethtown scored four second-quarter touchdowns to force a running clock en route to beating Allen County-Scottsville 42-0 on Friday in the opening game of the Scottie Bowl at Glasgow High School.
Landon Witcher finished with 105 rushing yards on 12 carries for ACS. Patriots quarterback Trace McIntyre was 4-for-10 passing for 81 yards.
Elizabethtown quarterback Clay Games was 8-for-8 passing for 89 yards with a touchdown. Panthers running back Joe Becherer tallied 141 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while Camran McNeil had 89 yards rushing with two touchdowns and added a 60-yard fumble return for a TD. McNeil also caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Games.
ACS is back in action Aug. 31 against Mercer County in the McDaniel Wealth Management Rebel Bowl at Boyle County.
Elizabethtown 14 28 0 0 – 42
ACS 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
E – Camran McNeil 11 run (Brandon Parker kick), 11:10
E – McNeil 4 run (Parker kick), 6:40
Second Quarter
E – T.J. Allen 2 run (Parker kick), 10:40
E – Joseph Becherer 30 run (Parker kick), 6:45
E – McNeil 16 pass from Games (Parker kick), 3:27
E – McNeil 60 fumble return (Parker kick), 1:21{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.