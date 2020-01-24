Warren Central coach William Unseld knew Friday’s game at Greenwood would be a tough road test for his team – a place where the Dragons have had their troubles.
It proved to be another bit of a grind, but Warren Central found the right gear in time to rally for a 70-63 overtime win over the Gators. Warren Central overcame a 7-for-32 night from 3-point range by rallying from eight down in the fourth to tie before pulling away in overtime.
“It was a great win for us,” Unseld said. “We struggle here every year. Most teams struggle here every year, so to come in and win it the way we did was great for us.
“I think our schedule set us up for this because we’ve been in a lot of battles. My kids never once came to the sideline like the game was over. We just figured out how to win a basketball game.”
Much like the teams’ last meeting in the District 14 Tournament, Greenwood appeared in control heading into the final quarter only to have Warren Central close strong.
Greenwood (12-8, 3-2) used a 9-2 spurt early to take the lead – with the margin growing to 12-6 midway through the first.
Warren Central (13-6, 3-1) battled back to tie it 14-all on a shot in the paint by Dre Boyd at the end of the first and took the lead on Boyd’s bucket 24 seconds into the second quarter.
The margin grew to 21-17 before Greenwood used a 12-0 run to regain control. Antonio Barbee finally stopped the run with a layup with 10 seconds left in the second – sending Greenwood to halftime with a 29-23 advantage.
The Dragons started strong in the second half. Warren Central briefly took the lead in the third quarter when Boyd’s shot in the paint made the score 33-31, but Greenwood responded with seven straight to regain the advantage.
The lead grew to as many as eight points midway through the fourth and the Gators still led by six – 56-50 – with 1:47 left in regulation before Warren Central’s comeback began.
Boyd’s 3 cut the deficit in half and Greenwood missed three out of four free throws before little-used sophomore Jaiden Lawrence hit a 3 from the right corner to make the score 57-56 with 46.8 seconds left.
“I was like, ‘We have to put somebody in that can go and make a shot,’ “ Unseld said. “He just – boom – made a shot and earned himself more minutes going forward. The kid is talented and has a special future. He was big for us.”
Marc Grant split a pair of free throws on the other end to make it a two-point game and Lawrence’s 3 nearly went down with 18 seconds remaining. But Warren Central got one more chance, with Greenwood missing two free throws.
The Dragons took advantage, as Boyd hit two free throws to tie the score with 10 seconds left.
“It was loud,” Boyd said. “I walked to half-court to try and calm myself down, then went to the line and knocked them down.”
Greenwood got one more look in regulation, but Ben Carroll’s 15-footer rimmed off. Lawrence hit a 3 to open overtime and the Dragons never trailed again.
“We just played hard and didn’t get down like we usually do,” Boyd said. “We just kept going ... and we got back in it.”
Boyd led Warren Central with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Tegra Muleka added 14 points.
Carroll led Greenwood with 25 points and 13 rebounds. The Gators struggled at the free-throw line – going 16-for-33, 9-for-17 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“I thought we had a better game plan and I thought our guys competed,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “They made a surge and a push and we had a chance to put them away. When you miss 17 free throws ... it’s going to be extremely hard to beat good teams that are making a push like that at you.”
Warren Central plays at South Warren at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Greenwood plays LaRue County in the John Hardin Classic at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
WCHS 14 9 14 21 12 – 70
GHS 14 15 15 14 5 – 63
WC – Boyd 25, Muleka 14, K. Lawrence 9, Floyd 6, Smith 6, J. Lawrence 6, Brents 2, Barbee 2.
GHS – Carroll 25, C. Stinnett 15, Williams 11, Grant 5, Gaddis 5, Stansbury 2.
Warren Central 48, Greenwood 41, girls
The Lady Dragons scored the final nine points to rally for their first district win of the season.
“Any win on the road in district – any win, period, in district – is huge,” Warren Central coach Joe Hood said. “I’m so proud of the girls. Everybody did their job tonight.”
Greenwood (9-7. 0-4) scored the first four points and maintained the lead throughout the half – going into the locker room up 28-23.
The Lady Gators’ lead grew to 37-30 after a 3 from Leia Trinh with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter before Warren Central (6-14, 1-3) started to rally.
WCHS tied the score 39-all on a shot by Krisheana Johnson midway through the fourth. Kayla Grant’s basket put Greenwood back ahead 41-39 with 3:55 remaining, but the Lady Gators wouldn’t score again.
Kyleigh Ray split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to one and Johnson scored on a runner in the lane to give Warren Central a 42-41 advantage with 2:05 left.
Ray added two free throws to extend the lead and La Auhnni Lewis hit two layups in the final minute to seal the victory.
Johnson led the Lady Dragons with 12, while Ray added 10 points.
“(The win) felt good,” Johnson said. “We were playing hard the whole game. They did good on their run, but we wanted it more.”
Trinh led the Lady Gators with 11 points.
“For three quarters we played well,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “We didn’t keep attacking and we kind of got complacent there. Warren Central outplayed us in every aspect of the game for the last quarter and a half. Credit to them, they played well enough to win and we didn’t match it tonight.”
Warren Central will play at South Warren at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Greenwood plays at Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WCHS 10 13 9 16 – 48
GHS 14 14 9 4 – 41
WC – Johnson 12, Ray 10, Lewis 8, Leach 7, Conner 5, Robinson 4, Anthony 2.
GHS – Trinh 11, Gordon 8, Lasley 6, Grant 6, Lovall 4, Une 3, Keener 3.{&end}
