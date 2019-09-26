Apart from Bowling Green, who they’ll face again Friday, the Warren Central boys’ soccer team has seen each District 14 opponent twice.
It’s a district that was expected to be a dogfight entering the season and is still expected to be one once the district tournament begins.
On Thursday, the Dragons got a test against a team outside of the district in Region 4 with Glasgow and passed with flying colors, posting a 7-1 win.
“It was a good game for us to just keep the ball moving, get a lot of people involved in scoring some goals or getting an opportunity to score and as far as the region and district, I kind of know our district is top-heavy,” Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. “We’ve got four teams that any one of us could win it. It’s good to know we do have a strong district, so we’re prepared to play anybody in our region.”
Warren Central entered with four straight wins and wasted no time taking a lead against the Scotties, who came in on a four-game winning streak of their own and had the second-best overall record in the region. Jimmy Estrada notched the first goal just over five minutes in by coming up with the rebound on a blocked shot and firing it past the dive of Glasgow goalkeeper Caelan Rajan.
The Scotties responded five minutes later by taking advantage of a misplayed ball by the Dragons’ defense. Jackson Bower intercepted the ball and scored from close-range to even things at 1-all.
From there, it was all Warren Central. The Dragons scored six unanswered goals, starting with Ahmed Delic’s team-leading 18th goal of the year with 23:45 to play in the half. Delic’s right-footed shot sailed on a line into the lower left corner of the net to put the Dragons ahead 2-1.
Damir Beganovic, coming off a game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday, gave the Dragons a 3-1 advantage heading into the break Thursday by putting a shot with his left foot into the upper corner from 23 yards out.
“We’re recovering from injuries, that’s number one, and our starting goalkeeper is still out, but the first half we made some silly mistakes. Those are things that can easily be fixed,” Glasgow coach Ken Mahung said. “We’re looking forward to the regionals because, by then, we’ll fix those things.
“It was a good lesson for our boys tonight because they realized when you make mistakes with a good team, you’ll get punished. You don’t get a second chance and that’s what happened tonight.”
Kiza Anzuruni made it 4-1 just over 10 minutes into the second half by finishing with his head on his team’s third corner kick of the night. Delic struck again shortly after on a free kick that caught the Scotties off guard to make it 5-1.
“I saw the keeper walk out of his box and I showed the ref what he was doing – I’ve done this before, actually – and I just put the ball down and scored,” Delic said. “It’s pretty cheeky.”
Kaung Hein used a give-and-go to get a close-range shot that rolled into the back of the net with 22:56 remaining, before senior Cameron Castle finished off the scoring in the senior-night game with a penalty kick and a backflip celebration.
“The keeper was just pointing bottom right, so I just went to the left,” Castle said.
Warren Central improves to 13-4-1 overall. The Dragons will play their third of four games in a five-day stretch Friday when they travel to Bowling Green, before closing out the regular season at LaRue County on Saturday.
Glasgow falls to 13-5-0 overall and will host Taylor County on Monday, before closing out the regular season on Tuesday against Somerset.
