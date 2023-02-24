No overtime was needed for the Warren Central boys’ basketball team this time, with the top-ranked Dragons in control the entire way of Friday’s 75-56 victory over Bowling Green in the District 14 championship game at Greenwood High School.
Warren Central (29-1) went wire-to-wire to run its win streak to 20. The closest anyone has come during that streak was Bowling Green, which fell to the Dragons in overtime earlier this month. The Dragons made sure the latest meeting didn’t have as much drama.
“The scary thing is we are starting to play our best basketball all year,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “We’ve been really good, but we are really starting to play our best basketball. Omari Glover is playing well and the rest of the kids are starting to figure it out.
“We are playing the best defensively we have played all year.”
Warren Central scored the first four points and nine of the first 11 points using an effective balance in the paint and on the perimeter. The lead grew to 25-11 after a 3-pointer from Glover, with a Mason Ritter jumper trimming the deficit to 25-13 after one.
The Dragons stayed comfortably in front in the second. Bowling Green got as close as nine, but Kade Unseld’s bucket with 1.3 seconds left gave Warren Central a 39-28 halftime lead.
WCHS finished the first half 16-for-29 from the field, 6-for-10 from 3-point range.
“The focus was just come out and play our game -- not get distracted by the crowd,” Kade Unseld said. “We really wanted to make a point that we were going to take the paint early and I felt like we did that.”
Bowling Green (24-8) got as close as 10 in the third before Tayvion Wells sparked a 12-0 run that pushed the margin to 64-42 after three. Wells scored four of his eight points during that stretch.
“He’s been really good the last two games,” William Unseld said. “He is starting to play his best basketball. The kid really hasn’t played in three years, so it has taken a while.”
That left little drama in the fourth, with Warren Central leading by as much as 24 points and the deficit never dipping below 18.
Unseld led the Dragons with 18 points, while Chappelle Whitney added 17 points.
“It’s a great first step,” Whitney said. “We know we are the hunted. We are the No. 1 team in the state, so every day in practice we have to come in ready to work.
“They are hunting for us, but we are hunters too.”
Glover finished with 16 points and Damarion Walkup tallied 11 points to make it four Dragons in double figures.
Warren Central 55.4% from the game, including 8-for-18 from 3.
“That’s what makes us special,” Unseld said. “It can be a different guy every night. It can be two different guys every night. I don’t even know if Izayiah Villafuerte scored, maybe two or three points, but he was instrumental in what we did today just by controlling the game.
“I thought we could rebound better so we are going to talk about that going forward, but I was proud of the way they played.”
Ritter led the Purples with 15 points and 10 rebounds. MJ Wardlow added 14 points, while Deuce Bailey finished with 13 points.
“I thought that game was probably lost in the first quarter,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “They got up 11 or 12 in that first quarter. Omari was hitting shots. Chappelle was on. You know Kaden is gonna hit shots.
“They hit a lot of their first shots, so now we are trying to play catch-up against a team that is this good. You know you have quite a road ahead of you.”
Both teams advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
BGHS 13 15 14 14 -- 56
WCHS 25 14 25 11 -- 75
BG -- Ritter 15, Wardlow 14, Bailey 13, Banks 8, Idlett 3, Bratton 3.
WC -- Unseld 18, Whitney 17, Glover 16, Walkup 11, Wells 8, Jefferson 3, Villafuerte 2.