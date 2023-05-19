The setting was perfect Thursday afternoon.
Five Warren Central seniors – Omari Glover, Malik Jefferson, Damarion Walkup, Tayvion Wells and Chappelle Whitney – gathered one last time on their home basketball floor to hold a joint signing ceremony to confirm their college choices. A sixth senior, Izayiah Villafuerte, wasn't able to take part due to a commitment to accept a scholarship and was set to hold his own signing ceremony Friday, but still was there to support his teammates.
Perfect place, because that gym is where the Dragons forged a bond that led to a tremendous two-year run that culminated in Warren Central's second boys' basketball state team with a 64-60 win over George Rogers Clark in the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen championship on March 18 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
That was the payoff, but Warren Central was where they put in the work.
"They've been a part of a special run here," Dragons coach William Unseld said. "Great group of kids, and this part of it is all about them. And it's a blessing, a blessing that they'll get to go to school, continue their education and get to play the sport they love. And it's a blessing for their families, to be able to send their kids off and start the next stage of life."
After finishing up their high school careers by hoisting the state championship trophy after posting a stellar 36-1 record – a year after making a run to the state championship game as juniors, ultimately finishing as state runners-up – Warren Central's senior core is ready to take the next step.
Three of the Dragons will continue on as teammates in college as Glover, Jefferson and Wells are all headed to Union College.
Glover, a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, was happy to see so many well-wishers in attendance Thursday.
"It's a very important day," Glover said. "It's very overwhelming to see everybody come out and support us one last time."
Glover will once more join forces with Jefferson, a 6-5 forward and defensive stopper, and the 6-6 Wells – another difference maker on both ends of the floor – at Union.
"We had so much chemistry between us," Jefferson said. "We know how to play with each other."
Walkup took a different path, opting to attend out-of-state Olney Central (Ill.) next year. The 6-4 guard was a highlight reel for the Dragons, averaging 12.1 points – with a steady supply of dazzling dunks sprinkled in – and 4.7 rebounds per game.
"It was a great team last year," Walkup said of his future program. "They have improved this year. I saw them play recently, last visit I went on. They're a solid team. I think I can bring a lot to the table with my defense, my energy, teamwork – all that."
Whitney, a 6-4 forward who led Warren Central with 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds this season, also decided to go the out-of-state route with a commitment to Auburn University-Montgomery.
"I love the coaching staff down there at Auburn-Montgomery," Whitney said. "I feel like it's more of a family. I'm not really going down there brand-new – I know who the coach is, I know what my role's going to be. It's far away from home, so I want to get away from home and see the world."
Villafuerte, the Dragons' rock-solid point guard who averaged 8.9 points per game, will play basketball at Centre College next season.
"This day is amazing," Villafuerte said. "All the time that we've been playing basketball together, all four years, we had dreamed of playing college basketball. We're doing so, and just to see my guys sign and go to the next level is amazing. I'm proud of them because I know how much work they put in on and off the court."