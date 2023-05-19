Warren Central signing day
Buy Now

Warren Central's Damarion Walkup (from left), Tayvion Wells, Chappelle Whitney, Izayiah Villafuerte, boys' basketball coach William Unseld, Omari Glover and Malik Jefferson gather after a signing ceremony Thursday at the school.

 JEFF NATIONS/jeff.nations@bgdailynews.com

The setting was perfect Thursday afternoon.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.