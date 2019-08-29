The Greenwood football team will see both ends of the spectrum in the first two weeks of the season.
Last week, the Gators traveled to Franklin-Simpson to take on the two-time defending Class 4A state champion Wildcats and came away with a 28-14 victory.
This week, Greenwood will face Warren Central – losers of 36 consecutive games – with the Dragons looking to snap that streak when the two meet in Friday’s German American Bank Bowl at Western Kentucky University’s Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“I’m here to win and if you’ve got to win one 2-0 or if you’ve got to win one 100-90, one way or the other we’ve got to win,” first-year Warren Central head coach Cary Fowler said. “The mindset is we haven’t won. I’m going to coach that way until we win a game and then I’ll be coaching for us to win another one.”
The Gators were overlooked by many before last week’s game – Greenwood lost to Franklin-Simpson 50-7 in 2018 and the last time the Wildcats played before then was at Kroger Field in a championship game win over Johnson Central – and they don’t want to be the ones overlooking a team that hasn’t won since Oct. 16, 2016.
With Fowler taking over the reins, the Dragons are a program believed to be revitalized, at least offensively. Warren Central was unable to hold off Apollo late in a 66-56 loss in Week 1.
The 56 points match the season total the Dragons had in 2016, the first of three consecutive winless seasons. It was an offensive charge led by quarterback Dre Boyd, who joined the team this season after helping the boys’ basketball team reach the state semifinals last year.
“If they want to put a bull's eye on his back, bring it to me and I’ll draw one bigger because I’ve got trust in him,” Fowler said. “He runs our system, he’s smart and he does the things I ask him to do. I don’t know how you can put a bull's eye on him because if you blitz him, he’s going to throw hot. If you play certain coverage, he’s going to get rid of the ball in those areas and he knows it. I’m not worried about it. I hope people try to blitz him. Have you seen him run?”
Boyd completed 28-of-45 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns in the loss. Six different receivers caught passes, led by Justin Borden with 10 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Geovonni Floyd had seven receptions for 138 yards and two scores.
The first-year quarterback also led the team’s ground attack with 157 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
“It was fun," Boyd said. "Fun to be back out there, fun to feel like I had a chance to win, fun to go out there and try to win with the team. Everybody gave effort. It was fun to be around.”
Defense helped Greenwood in the victory last week, and it’ll likely be a key if the Gators are going to move to 2-0. Greenwood held Franklin-Simpson scoreless for the final three quarters and to just 47 rushing yards in the second half. The Gators also limited the Wildcats to 31 yards through the air.
“I don’t worry about what Greenwood does and I don’t worry if (Mark) Stoops brings the University of Kentucky. We’ve got to do what we do,” Fowler said. “We’re only concerned about what we can do.”
The Gators will look to take advantage of Warren Central’s defense like Apollo was able to last week. Greenwood had a balanced attack in Week 1, with quarterback John Morrison throwing for 138 yards and seven players combining to rush for 197 yards, led by David Odom with 96 yards on 16 attempts.
“Defensively, we’ve got to show up. We couldn’t tackle anybody the other night,” Fowler said. “They’ve got a great team, they’ve got a good scheme, they’re physical, they do all of those things, but at the end of the day I’ve just got to prepare my kids to understand the game of football.”
Warren Central leads the all-time series 19-7, but Greenwood has claimed victories in the last four meetings.
Friday’s game will start following the first German American Bank Bowl game between Warren East and South Warren. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
