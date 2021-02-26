An 0-for-February was perilously close to reality for Warren Central's boys' basketball team heading into Friday's home matchup against District 14 rival Warren East.
The host Dragons had played just four games in the month -- a combination of weather, COVID-19 cancellations and just plain difficulty in finding willing opponents -- before the Raiders rolled into their home gym.
Warren Central (5-5 overall, 3-1 District 14) didn't exactly roll out the red carpet, using a lethal inside-outside combination on offense while harassing their opponent the entire length of the floor on defense.
The result? An 81-43 Warren Central victory, helping the program end a four-game skid and lock up the No. 2 seed in next month's district tournament.
"It's just learning how to win," Dragons coach William Unseld said. "We've got to learn how to win. A lot of times, we've got four sophomores on the floor. In the last four losses, we've had a lead and in three of them, we had a lead in the fourth quarter."
The Dragons wrested back the lead for good a little past the midway point of the first quarter on Jaiden Lawrence's second straight 3-pointer. That would be a recurring theme, as Lawrence tallied a game-high 18 points and buried four of Warren Central's 11 made 3s.
Warren East (3-6, 0-3) made mini-runs through the first three quarters. Down 23-9 after the first period, the Raiders got back within 12 on a Devaughn Williams trey with 5:52 left in the half, but the Dragons stretched the lead to 44-25 by the break.
The Raiders put together an 8-0 run midway through the third capped by Linkin Lockhart's basket off a steal that got his team back within 17 at 53-36, but Central slammed the door for good with a 7-0 run to close out the quarter for a 60-36 lead.
"I thought we came out with a little adrenaline," Raiders coach Brandon Combs said. "This is our fourth game in five days this week. Early I thought we did well, made some adjustments, made a decent run at them midway through the third quarter. But ultimately they push the ball in transition really well, they shoot it well and they defended full court-wise really well tonight."
The Dragons dominated the glass, outrebounding the Raiders 44-26 and getting plenty of second-chance baskets. Warren Central sophomore Chappelle Whitney did much of that work, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds.
"The whole year, he's been really good," Unseld said of Whitney. "He's the one guy that every night for the most part -- unless he got in foul trouble, like against Bowling Green -- that every night we can hang our hat on he's going to do what he's supposed to do. For a sophomore, he's have a heck of a year for us statistically."
Whitney was glad to help end the Dragons' losing streak.
"Our shots were falling, we moved the ball around, we were very unselfish, got good shots, played good defense," Whitney said.
Damarion Walkup added 12 points for Warren Central.
Lockhart had 11 points to pace the Raiders.
Warren East is back in action Monday at home against Foundation Christian Academy.
The Dragons are next scheduled to host Christian County on Tuesday.
WEHS 9 16 11 7 -- 43
WCHS 23 21 16 21 -- 81
WEHS -- Lockhart 11, Matlock 7, Price 6, Colson 5, Williams 5, Wheeler 4, Barrick 2, Jones 2, Murrell 1.
WCHS -- Lawrence 18, Whitney 17, Walkup 12, Carver 8, Glover 6, Unseld 6, Bailey 5, Farley 4, Villafuerte 3, Jefferson 2.
