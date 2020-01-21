Looking to snap out of a two-game funk, the Warren Central boys' basketball team kept it simple during Tuesday's 61-45 win over visiting South Warren.
Warren Central (12-6 overall, 2-1 District 14) clamped down on the defensive end – holding the Spartans to 34.1 percent shooting – and was efficient on the offensive end to bounce back from a loss to Bowling Green on Monday and a drubbing against No. 1 John Hardin in Saturday's 2A state tournament.
"We had to get back to the basics, back to playing defense," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "It might have been the worst defensive performance we ever had last night. The kids bounced back tonight. I am proud of them. We'll be OK. We have to get healthy again. (Geovonni) Floyd was out tonight (with an illness). No (Jessie) Wright. No Floyd, but the young kids answered the bell for us."
Warren Central trailed for 33 seconds, taking control at the end of the first half and cruising to victory.
Dre Boyd scored eight of the Dragons' first 10 points to help Warren Central build a 10-5 lead.
The advantage grew to 19-9 early in the second, but Boyd went down hard with 6:39 left in the half and did not return the remainder of the quarter. South Warren initially took advantage, trimming the deficit to 19-16 before the Dragons used an 10-2 spurt to close the half and extend the margin back to 29-18.
"He went out and they made a little run, but the kids got back to playing basic basketball," Unseld said. "We pushed it early, got some shots and made some shots. We didn't make shots last night, but we made them tonight."
Warren Central's lead grew to 42-23 after a 3-pointer from Tay Smith midway through the third quarter. The lead ballooned to as much as 20 points in the fourth, with South Warren (11-8, 1-3) unable to get closer than 12 points.
Boyd led the Dragons with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Smith added 10 points and Antonio Barbee finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
"It was just good to get a win," Boyd said. "After the two losses, everybody was kind of down ... getting away from what they really do. We had to just get back to that and show how we play."
Caden Veltkamp had 11 points to lead the Spartans.
South Warren will play at Russell County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Warren Central plays at Greenwood at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
SWHS 7 11 14 13 – 45
WCHS 16 13 20 12 – 61
SW – Veltkamp 11, Carver 9, Mitchell-Franklin 9, Stobaugh 6, Pineyrua 3, Jones 2, Neal 2, Hopkins 2, Burton 1.
WC – Boyd 15, Smith 10, Barbee 9, Lawrence 5, Glover 5, Muleka 4, Brents 3, Nishimwe 3, Villafuerte 3, Whitney 2, Walkup 2.
South Warren 51, Warren Central 34, Girls
Brooke Stevenson had 23 points as the Spartans cruised to victory over the Lady Dragons.
"I told the girls that I am never, ever disappointed in a district road win," South Warren coach Lane Embry said. "The girls executed the defensive gameplan well. We hit shots early, but I always tell them that it's a dangerous game – you have to be defensive minded first and let the offense come."
South Warren (11-10 overall, 3-1 District 14) raced out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back. Stevenson went 5-for-7 from 3-point range in the first half to help the Spartans build a 27-11 advantage.
The Spartans scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to build the largest lead of the night. Warren Central got as close as 15, but was unable to get any closer.
Stevenson finished with seven 3s, tying Colby Downing's school record for most 3s in a game.
"I just worked on my shot a lot before this game," Stevenson said. "I took my pregame nap, which really got me going, and I made sure to do my form shooting – shot some free throws, got my shot in line and started shooting them."
Taelor Leach led Warren Central (5-14, 0-3) with 12 points, while Krisheana Johnson added 10 points.
Warren Central will play at Greenwood at 6 p.m. on Friday. South Warren plays at Russell County at 6 p.m. on Friday.
SWHS 14 13 18 6 – 51
WCHS 6 5 15 8 – 34
SW – Stevenson 23, Deaton 6, T. Enlow 6, Bennett 4, Hodges 3, Bush 3, C. Enlow 3, Reynolds 3.
WC – Leach 12, Johnson 10, Ray 5, Lewis 4, Robinson 2, Conner 1.
