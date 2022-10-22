Visiting Warren Central got a pair of interception returns for touchdowns to topple Marshall County 36-21 on Friday night.
Deanglo Patterson had an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown and Devontre Patterson added a 45-yard pick-six late in the game for the Dragons.
Warren Central quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime connected with Omari Glover on a 56-yard touchdown strike to open the scoring, and Aime later added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win.
Warren Central (4-5) wraps up the regular season this coming Friday at home against Thomas Nelson.
Bowling Green 50, Christian County 7
Visiting Bowling Green wrapped up the Class 5A, District 2 top seed with a 50-7 win over Christian County on Friday.
Purples quarterback Deuce Bailey was 15-of-18 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Trevy Barber finished with four receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns, plus added an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half.
Easton Barlow added three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Christopher Sweeney had four catches including a two-point conversion pass.
Javen Huddleston led the Purples with 42 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Jaxen Smith added a 10-yard rushing TD. The Purples finished with 363 yards of total offense.
Bowling Green (9-1, 3-0) ends the regular season this coming Friday at St. Xavier.
Glasgow 65, Casey County 34
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie was 11-of-14 passing for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns to boost the host Scotties to a 65-34 win over Class 3A, District 2 rival Casey County on Friday.
Kieran Stockton tallied 145 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns to eclipse the 3,000-yard career rushing mark.
Cameron Bulle added 79 rushing yards and a TD, and Rico Crowder tallied 51 rushing yards and a score. Javon Clark tallied four catches for 50 yards.
On defense, Davey Williams had a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown and tallied seven tackles. Mason Arms added six tackles, Logan Starr had three tackles and a pair of interceptions, Jerrick Martin had an interception and Cam Johnson tallied a sack.
Glasgow (6-3, 2-2) wraps up the regular season this coming Friday at Franklin-Simpson.
Logan County 42, Calloway County 17
Ryan Rayno ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns to spark visiting Logan County to a 42-17 win over Class 4A, District 1 foe Calloway County on Friday.
Eli Hawkins added 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries, while Junvontre Dillard also had a rushing TD.
Cougars quarterback Davin Yates was 14-of-18 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown. Dillard had five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, Brady Hinton tallied four catches for 54 yards and Dayton Blackford had four catches for 47 yards.
Peyton Taylor and Jayden Blick each finished with 4.5 tackles to lead Logan County (8-1, 4-0), which visits South Warren this coming Friday to finish the regular season.
Butler County 61, Clinton County 0
Host Butler County tallied six touchdown runs in Friday's 61-0 win over Clinton County.
Brody Hunt had 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Colton Dunnells also rushed for 85 yards and a score. Gage Beasley added a 43-yard touchdown run, Luke Laughing had a 29-yard TD run and Carson Miller tallied a 27-yard touchdown run in the win.
Bears quarterback Garrett Phelpes was 7-of-10 passing for 78 yards, including a 12-yard TD strike to Laughing. Keagen Grubb finished with four receptions for 64 yards.
On defense, Beasley had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown and Hunt added a 52-yard interception return for a score. Miller tallied a team-high 10 tackles and added a sack.
Butler County (7-2) closes out the regular season this coming Friday on the road at Ohio County.
Monroe County 22, Edmonson County 16
Visiting Monroe County picked up a 22-16 win over Class 2A, District 3 foe Edmonson County on Friday.
Michael Mills had touchdown runs of 37 and 29 yards in the loss for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (2-7, 1-3) closes out the regular season this coming Friday at home against Breckinridge County.
Crittenden County 43, Russellville 8
Visiting Crittenden County claimed a 43-8 road win over Class A, District 1 rival Russellville on Friday.
Nick Woodard tallied a 46-yard rushing touchdown and added the two-point conversion for the Panthers in the loss.
Russellville (1-8, 1-1) closes out the regular season this coming Friday at Monroe County.