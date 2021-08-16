The Warren Central football team is leaving the past in the past.
The Dragons enter the season on a 52-game losing streak, but are focused on the future by getting back to the basics in the first year with Mark Nelson at the helm.
“The coaches from the past are part of the building process. I don’t care what happened in the past – they were building lives,” Nelson said. “We’re different, we’re going to do things a little bit different. Before wasn’t wrong or right and we might not do it wrong or right, but we’re just trying to get back to the basics, take care of the football, tackle and block.”
Warren Central’s last win came Oct. 16, 2015, when it beat Warren East at home 23-12. The Dragons have seen five straight winless seasons since then, and Nelson becomes the program’s third different head coach during that stretch – and he comes with experience in building programs.
Nelson coached at Greenwood for nine seasons from 2001-09, leading the Gators to the Class 6A semifinals his final season before moving on to a four-year stint with then-newly opened South Warren, including a year at the junior varsity level to help prepare the startup program. The Spartans are now annually one of the top teams in their class and have won two state titles in a decade.
So in the last couple of years while watching the Dragons with former Warren Central coach Joe Hood – the man the team’s field is named after – an idea came together.
“Coach Hood and I went to Warren Central games and were just sitting out there and said, ‘If it ever looks good, it’s open, we want to go after it,’ ” Nelson said. “I’m really excited about it. I’m excited for our kids.”
He’s working with Hood and Greg Cavanagh, who was the head coach at Greenwood following Nelson’s departure for South Warren, as well as Burt Stinson and Walter York, who he coached with at Greenwood and South Warren. The coaching staff also features Tyreon Clark and Corbin Hodge.
“I’ve got some good old guys and I’ve got some great young guys,” Nelson said. “The young guys keep us all together and the older guys, they’ve got a little bit more in the fire of years coaching, but it’s a good mix.”
The focus for that group of coaches? Get their players to practice, and then focus on the fundamentals.
Warren Central has had to roll with the punches early this preseason, having practice plans change because of warm weather and COVID-19 quarantines. They’re also trying to change the culture to get players consistently at practice. Nelson joked that one day this spring there were more coaches than players, but says the program’s numbers are now up to the mid-40s.
“Between the COVID and the weather being too hot, it changes up your practice schedule, it changes up everything you want to get through in the day, but coaching here and being with these kids through the summer and then slowly building up numbers and getting to know the kids – it’s been really a great move,” Nelson said. “And then to see how hard the kids work when they’re here, and that’s the biggest thing for here and at school, is once you get them to school, they’re all here. ... Our goal is to get guys here 100% of the time.”
And that will play a big role in who will take the field for the Dragons this fall, Nelson says.
“Right now, I’m not even talking personnel. I’m talking about who’s going to make it to practice,” Nelson said. “If you come to practice, you’re going to play. If you miss practice, you’re not going to play – and I don’t care who you are. You have to change and to go forward, where we’re at, we have to have guys at practice 100% of the time. When you miss, you’ll miss games and you’ll miss quarters.”
Warren Central graduated quarterback Jace Carver, who threw for 913 yards and eight touchdowns on 66 of 196 passing attempts last year. Carver was also the team’s leading rusher with 353 yards and three touchdowns on 61 attempts. Nelson says he’s “not going to say any names because they’re still working hard, but we’ve got two freshmen and a junior” competing to play quarterback. The Dragons’ roster has junior Kayumba Jean Aime and freshmen Zarionte Howard and Jacey Likens listed at the position.
The Dragons also graduated TySeam Day – their second-leading rusher and leading tackler in 2020.
Deanglo Patterson returns as the third-leading rusher from last year – he was the team’s leading rusher the year prior – as does receiver Omari Glover, who led the team with 352 yards and three scores on 21 receptions last fall, and Demetrius Barnett, the team’s second-leading receiver.
“Personally, I don’t play this sport just to win a couple of games. I know it sounds crazy to people, but I want a ring,” said Malik Ferguson, a senior running back and linebacker who didn’t play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but finished his sophomore season as the team’s leading tackler. “I know we’re the only people in this state that believe we can do that, so we’ll just keep being underdogs and keep working.”
With a group trying to get back to winning ways, the focus in practice is on the basics – not putting in special plays, and not yet on its Aug. 20 season opener at home against Bullitt Central.
“I don’t think they think about the past. You can’t do anything about the past. You can’t do anything about tomorrow, that’s for sure,” Nelson said. “All we can do is what we do today and then tomorrow comes and you have to deal with tomorrow. We can’t think about Bullitt Central yet because it’s too far away.
“We’ve got to take it day-by-day and learn how to tackle, learn how to block and just basics. Our offense is going to be basic. As we move on and kids learn and they get running the offense and the defense and the special teams, then we can throw on different things.”
WARREN CENTRAL 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – Bullitt Central
Aug. 27 – Trigg County
Sept. 10 – Greenwood
Sept. 17 – Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 24 – at Russell County
Sept. 30 – Warren East
Oct. 8 – Green County
Oct. 15 – at Franklin-Simpson
Oct. 22 -– Marshall County
Oct. 29 – at Thomas Nelson{&end}