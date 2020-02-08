Geovonni Floyd is keeping a fair share of the hardware given out at the Wes Strader Schoolboy Classic on Saturday at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green.
The Warren Central senior guard soared through the air to claim the championship belt in the dunk contest, then scored the Dragons' final six points to help hold off Lafayette Jefferson (Ind.) 67-64.
"Just finishing, honestly," Floyd said of his clutch play late. "Just putting the ball in the basket. That's all I can do."
Between the second and third games at Saturday's events, Floyd wowed the dunk contest judges – former WKU women's basketball coach Paul Sanderford, former high school coach Curtis Turley, former Dragon and Hilltopper and current Seattle Seahawk George Fant and local State Farm agent D.C. Clement – with an alley-oop reverse to himself and a 360-degree slam to make it to the final, where he delivered another 360-dunk and finished an alley-oop off the side of the backboard from teammate Kobe Brents to claim the title.
But more importantly for the Dragons (19-6), he came up big for them when they needed him most.
Brents connected on his fifth 3-pointer with 3:19 to play to give Warren Central a 61-58 lead and, after a timeout, a putback from Matt Jones got Lafayette Jefferson (18-3) back within one.
A layup from Floyd was answered by a jumper from Jones, but Floyd finished a turnaround shot near the rim to put the Dragons back ahead by three. Ashton Beaver followed by banking in a shot to once again get the Bronchos within a point, before Floyd finished a reverse layup to cap off the game's scoring.
"I've told all of them he's got to shoot the ball more for us because he's shooting 63, 64 percent from the field and he goes stretches where he won't even look at the rim," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "I'm glad we're getting the ball to him because I know pretty much it's automatic around the rim he's going to get up and make those shots."
Warren Central got the ball back and Lafayette Jefferson committed three fouls to send Dre Boyd to the line. Boyd missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the tying 3-point attempt at the other end from Braxton Barnhizer was off the mark as the Dragons held on for the 67-64 win. The victory was Warren Central's eighth in a row, four of which have come in the last six days.
"It was one of those games where you say, 'We're going to go fight with them,' " Unseld said. "They're, if not the best team, top two or three we play this year. We've played a heck of a schedule – the Ashlands, the John Hardins, the South Oldhams away and then playing them – it was good to see us respond that way. We've been in those battles, so we didn't fold.
" ... I tell them all the time, I don't care how many we lose early, as long as it teaches us how to win late. I think that's what our schedule has done for us the last few years. Last year, going into the district tournament we were 16-10. Nobody remembers that where we went to the final four. This year, we're a little better, but we're starting to hit our stride at the right time."
Floyd finished with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Boyd led the team with 19 and Brents had 17. Tayton Smith added nine points on three first half 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds.
Brooks Barnhizer, a WKU target, started the scoring in the game, which Hilltopper coach Rick Stansbury was in attendance for until the final minute of the second quarter.
Warren Central followed with an 11-0 run, started with a 3-pointer from Tegra Muleka and continued by two more from Boyd and Brents. Lafayette Jefferson used a 6-0 run later in the quarter to pull within three, but 3-pointers from Smith and Boyd helped the Dragons hold a 22-15 lead going into the second.
The Bronchos started the second quarter on an 11-2 run to take a 26-24 lead. Braxton Barnhizer scored the team's first seven points of the stretch, and younger brother Brooks added the final four. Both finished with nine points in the quarter. Brooks Barnhizer had 28 points and nine rebounds in the game, while Braxton Barnhizer had 15 points.
Trailing 29-28 later in the quarter, Smith knocked down a 3-pointer to start a 14-0 Warren Central run. Brents added two 3s and Smith had another during the stretch to put Warren Central up 42-29, and the Dragons eventually took a 44-34 lead into halftime.
Brooks Barnhizer scored seven of the team's points in a 10-2 run to start the third. The Bronchos tied the game late in the quarter on a make from Braxton Barnhizer, but a layup from Floyd put the Dragons up 52-50 heading to the fourth.
Lafayette Jefferson used a 5-0 run, highlighted by a dunk from Brooks Barnhizer, to tie the game 55-all with 5:47 remaining, but a 3-pointer from Brents put Warren Central back ahead 37 seconds later. A free throw and layup from Barnhizer tied the game with 3:30 to play, before Brents' 3-pointer made it 61-58. The Dragons held Barnhizer scoreless from there.
"That's what I like," said Boyd, who guarded Barnhizer for much of the game. "I just like playing against other competition and just see where I'm at and see which team can come out with the dub. That's what we did."
Warren Central will host Greenwood in a District 14 matchup Friday and Lafayette Jefferson will return home to face Indianapolis Arsenal Technical that same day.
LJHS 15 19 16 14 – 64
WCHS 22 22 8 15 – 67
LJ – Bro. Barnhizer 28, Bra. Barnhizer 15, Jones 9, As. Beaver 6, Av. Beaver 5, Collicot 1.
WC – Boyd 19, Brents 17, Floyd 14, Smith 9, Muleka 5, Barbee 2, Wright 1.
