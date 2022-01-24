Warren Central's Chappelle Whitney blocks a layup by Bowling Green's Deuce Bailey in the Purples' 49-42 win over the Dragons at Bowling Green High School on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Warren Central boys' and Bowling Green girls' basketball teams held on to the top spots in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 – although the Dragons' lead is now razor-thin.
Warren Central finished with six first-place votes and 94 points, edging Greenwood by one point. The Gators moved up a spot to second and received three first-place votes.
Bowling Green, which beat Warren Central but lost to Greenwood last week, held at No. 3. The Purples received one first-place vote.
Todd County Central jumped to fourth with Barren County fifth. Clinton County, Metcalfe County, Franklin-Simpson, Butler County and Warren East rounded out the boys' poll.
In the girls' poll, Bowling Green remained a unanimous No. 1 with Barren County in second. Greenwood was third with Butler County fourth and Franklin-Simpson fifth. Logan County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Cumberland County and Glasgow rounded out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week's poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (6) 11-4 94 1
2. Greenwood (3) 15-3 93 3
3. Bowling Green (1) 15-4 83 2
4. Todd Co. Central – 15-3 53 6
5. Barren County – 8-9 52 5
6. Clinton County – 14-4 40 4
7. Metcalfe County – 12-8 39 7
8. Franklin-Simpson – 8-6 37 10
9. Butler County – 11-5 27 8
10. Warren East – 8-6 11 –
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 8, Edmonson County 6, South Warren 2.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 16-4 100 1
2. Barren County – 11-5 89 2
3. Greenwood – 11-6 72 3
4. Butler County – 14-1 71 5
5. Franklin-Simpson – 10-3 68 4
6. Logan County – 16-6 30 8
7. Metcalfe County – 10-8 29 7
8. Monroe County – 9-6 27 9
9. Cumberland Co. – 12-6 26 6
10. Glasgow – 9-7 22 10
Others receiving votes: Allen County-Scottsville 8, Russellville 7, South Warren 1.