Warren Central's boys and Bowling Green's girls are firmly entrenched in the top spots on the latest Daily News Area Top 10 polls – with both teams unanimous selections for the top spot.
Warren Central strengthened its grip with a 91-69 win last week over Bowling Green. The Purples hold at two in the poll, with Greenwood at third. The Gators play at Warren Central on Tuesday.
Clinton County holds in fourth, with Barren County remaining in fifth. Glasgow, Butler County, Todd County Central, Franklin-Simpson and Monroe County round out the boys' poll.
Bowling Green continues to lead the way in the girls' poll, with the rest of the top five also staying the same as last week. Barren County holds in second with Franklin-Simpson third, Greenwood fourth and Butler County fifth.
Metcalfe County, Logan County, Glasgow, Monroe County and Allen County-Scottsville round out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (10) 10-1 100 1
2. Bowling Green – 11-3 90 2
3. Greenwood – 11-2 80 3
4. Clinton County – 13-2 68 4
5. Barren County – 7-7 51 5
6. Glasgow – 8-5 43 8
7. Butler County – 9-3 35 6
8. Todd County Central – 11-2 35 7
9. Franklin-Simpson – 6-5 29 9
10. Metcalfe County – 7-7 10 –
Others receiving votes: Edmonson County 7, South Warren 1, Warren East 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 10-3 100 1
2. Barren County – 8-4 89 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 8-2 73 3
4. Greenwood – 9-4 69 4
5. Butler County – 10-1 67 5
6. Metcalfe County – 9-6 47 8
7. Logan County – 13-4 36 6
8. Glasgow – 7-6 21 –
9. Monroe County – 6-5 19 7
10. Allen Co.-Scottsville – 7-8 15 –
Others receiving votes: Russellville 8, Cumberland County 4, South Warren 2, Todd County Central 1.