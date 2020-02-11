The Warren Central boys’ and Bowling Green girls’ are unanimous No. 1s in the latest Bowling Green Daily News Area Top 10.
After getting nine first place votes the last week, the Dragons get all 10 votes to strengthen their hold on the top spot. Bowling Green holds at second and Logan County stays at third.
Barren County moves up to fourth, with Greenwood dropping to fifth.
Clinton County, South Warren, Butler County, Glasgow and Allen County-Scottsville round out the boys’ poll.
Bowling Green continues its dominance in the girls’ poll – where the top eight teams remain the same.
Barren County is second with Russell County third, Glasgow fourth and Warren East fifth.
Edmonson County, South Warren, Logan County, Greenwood and Russellville round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (10) 19-6 100 1
2. Bowling Green – 20-5 90 2
3. Logan County – 21-3 80 3
4. Barren County – 17-8 65 5
5. Greenwood – 15-11 54 4
6. Clinton County – 18-6 42 8
7. South Warren – 13-12 40 6
8. Butler County – 18-7 37 7
9. Glasgow – 10-13 22 9
10. ACS – 12-12 9 –
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe County 7, Franklin-Simpson 4.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 20-5 100 1
2. Barren County – 20-6 84 2
3. Russell County – 20-5 81 3
4. Glasgow – 18-6 75 4
5. Warren East – 14-7 51 5
6. Edmonson Co. – 14-9 50 6
7. South Warren – 12-13 36 7
8. Logan County – 11-13 23 8
9. Greenwood – 11-11 19 10
10. Russellville – 15-9 16 9
Others receiving votes: Warren Central 13, Metcalfe County 1.
