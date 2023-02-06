Fresh off an overtime win, the Warren Central boys’ basketball team remains a unanimous No. 1 in the latest Daily News Area Top 10.
Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1 in the girls’ poll.
In the boys’ poll, the Purples hold the second spot. South Warren moves up a spot to third, while Franklin-Simpson drops to fourth. Barren County climbs a spot back to fifth.
Warren East, Butler County, Monroe County, Todd County Central and Edmonson County round out the boys’ poll.
In the girls’ poll, the top five remains the same as last week. Barren County is second with Franklin-Simpson third. Metcalfe County remains in fourth and Monroe County holds in fifth.
Edmonson County, Butler County, South Warren, Cumberland County and Logan County round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (7) 22-1 70 1
2. Bowling Green – 21-5 63 2
3. South Warren – 16-6 50 4
4. Franklin-Simpson – 13-7 48 3
5. Barren County – 17-8 44 6
6. Warren East – 14-7 40 5
7. Butler County – 17-7 22 7
8. Monroe County – 16-9 18 8
9. Todd Co. Central – 14-10 13 9
10. Edmonson County – 14-9 11 10
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 4, Greenwood 1, Metcalfe County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (7) 16-9 70 1
2. Barren County – 20-5 63 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 14-8 54 3
4. Metcalfe County – 14-6 44 4
5. Monroe County – 12-9 31 5
6. Edmonson Co. – 16-6 29 8
7. Butler County – 16-7 23 7
8. South Warren – 13-13 20 9
9. Cumberland County – 17-8 17 10
10. Logan County – 14-10 11 –
Others receiving votes: Greenwood 10, Allen County-Scottsville 5, Todd County Central 5, Glasgow 3.