The Warren Central boys' team and Bowling Green girls' team are the top seeds in the District 14 Basketball Tournaments, which begin Monday at South Warren High School, but both coaches know the regular-season success means nothing once the postseason begins.
Both teams will look to extend their respective seasons with one win clinching a spot in the Region 4 Tournament and then try to add a tournament title to their respective resumes before heading to E.A. Diddle Arena for the Region 4 Tournament.
Warren Central (22-6) comes in winners of 11 straight, but could face the host Spartans on their home floor if South Warren wins Monday's opening-round game against Warren East. South Warren battled the Dragons to a 79-74 contest the Dragons won when the two teams met at South Warren on Jan. 28. Warren Central opens play in the District 14 Tournament on Tuesday.
"We have to keep playing our best basketball," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "You never know in the 14th District. We've got to play well. I like where we're headed, but you've got one night to play well. If you don't, then the season will be over.
"We'll go watch Monday, see who we've got and prepare for both."
South Warren (15-14) comes in as the four seed with Warren East (6-20) the five seed. The five-team district means if South Warren and Warren East want to get to the region tournament they must win two games on back-to-back nights. It's a setup that South Warren boys' basketball coach Blane Embry doesn't like.
"Unfortunately, we are in one of the very, very few districts where you have to win two games," Embry said. "Some teams around here within an hour of us don't even have to win a game to get into the regional tournament. It's tough the way we have it drawn up here. I don't understand why kids have to win two, because it is almost unfair. It takes a really good school out of the picture here, but it is what it is. We are going to go out there and battle Warren East. We are not looking ahead. And then if we were lucky enough to win that one we will turn around and regroup for the next night."
In the other boys' contest, No. 2 seed Bowling Green (22-7) will meet third seed Greenwood (17-13) on Wednesday. The two teams met three times between Dec. 17-Jan.10 with the Gators winning the first game and the Purples winning the other two.
"We are excited for the challenge," BG coach Derrick Clubb said. "We have a ton of respect for Greenwood and expect a great basketball game."
Greenwood coach Will McCoy said the Purples are a solid team from top to bottom.
"I thought Conner Cooper got snubbed on the all-region deal," McCoy said. "You hear all about Turner (Buttry) and Isaiah (Mason) and deservingly so, but that's really a three-headed monster. Then you throw in guys like Cobi Huddleston and (Jaxson) Banks and some guys they bring off the bench. There are about eight, nine really solid players. We're going to have to be disciplined defensively, we're going to have to make some shots and just play with more energy and see what happens."
The Lady Purples (23-6) are the top seed -- going unbeaten in district play -- after being the two seed in Calvin Head's previous two seasons as head coach. Head said while it is great to be the top seed, it also comes with a target.
"We understand how tough it's going to be to advance in the 14th District Tournament," Head said. "We have tremendous respect for the other four teams in this district. One of our goals going into this season was to earn the No. 1 seed. We were able to accomplish that goal and now our focus is set on winning Tuesday night. We feel like our strength of schedule has prepared us for the postseason. We are excited to play Tuesday and will prepare accordingly over the next couple of days."
Three teams finished tied for second behind the Lady Purples. Warren East (17-9), South Warren (14-16) and Warren Central (11-19) all finished 4-4 in district play, but the Lady Dragons will have to win an extra game after drawing the four seed in the tiebreaker. Warren Central opens play against fifth-seeded Greenwood (12-15) on Monday, with the winner advancing to face Bowling Green on Tuesday.
The Lady Dragons rallied from fourth-quarter deficits to beat Greenwood twice in the regular season, including a buzzer-beater at Warren Central on Feb. 14.
"Maybe that is how it is supposed to be?" Warren Central coach Joe Hood said about being the four seed. "Our girls will not back down, by any means. Our goal at the beginning of the year was to get to Diddle ... but we are not looking past Greenwood right now. Greenwood has given us everything they've got.
"You add up all the time we've been ahead against them this year and it's probably not even a minute, but it's been the key minute. We just need to clean some things up. Hopefully at the right time we can show a complete 32 minute game and show our best effort."
Warren East is officially the two seed with South Warren the three seed and will face off on Wednesday. The two teams split in the regular season, with South Warren winning by four in December and the Lady Raiders winning by two on Feb. 11.
The girls' district championship game is scheduled for Thursday, while the boys' district championship is scheduled for Friday.
The district winner and runner-up advance to next week's Region 4 Tournament.
