Warren Central Head Coach William Unseld gives instructions to the Dragons in their 61-58 win against the Colonels in the KHSAA US HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Warren Central advances to play George Rogers Clark for the state title Saturday at 6 p.m. CDT. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Warren Central Dragons and Bowling Green Lady Purples are the teams to beat again, according to the preseason Bowling Green Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
The defending Region 4 champions were both unanimous No. 1 picks in the inaugural poll. In the boys' poll, Bowling Green was second and Franklin-Simpson third.
Warren East, now in District 14, debuts at four with Greenwood fifth.
Metcalfe County, Barren County, Todd County Central, Clinton County and Butler County rounds out the boys' poll.
On the girls' side, Franklin-Simpson begins the season in second with Barren County third. Greenwood is fourth, while Monroe County – moving to District 16 this season – is fifth.
Metcalfe County, Logan County, South Warren, Allen County-Scottsville and Butler County rounds out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Records are from last season. Nine voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (9) 29-4 90 2
2. Bowling Green – 26-7 80 3
3. Franklin-Simpson – 18-9 70 4
4. Warren East – 11-17 52 –
5. Greenwood – 24-5 38 1
6. Metcalfe County – 18-11 36 8
7. Barren County – 17-13 33 6
8. Todd Co. Central – 23-9 26 7
9. Clinton County – 22-9 25 5
10. Butler County – 16-11 21 9
Others receiving votes: South Warren 13, Monroe County 5, Russellville 3, Edmonson County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (9) 29-8 90 1
2. Franklin-Simpson – 24-4 76 2
3. Barren County – 22-7 73 3
4. Greenwood – 17-13 58 7
5. Monroe County – 17-12 43 6
6. Metcalfe County – 20-12 40 4
7. Logan County – 21-12 38 8
8. South Warren – 11-20 25 10
9. Allen County-Scottsville – 12-17 16 –
10. Butler County – 25-4 12 5
Others receiving votes: Russellville 11, Warren East 5, Glasgow 4, Edmonson County 3, Clinton County 1.