After strong showings in pre-Christmas tournaments, the Warren Central boys’ and Bowling Green girls’ basketball teams continue to lead the way in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
Warren Central, ranked No. 1 in the AP statewide poll and winners of the King of the Bluegrass, remain a unanimous No. 1 in the Daily News boys’ poll with Bowling Green remaining second.
South Warren holds at third, while Franklin-Simpson is fourth and Barren County is fifth.
Butler County, Warren East, Monroe County, Todd County Central and Edmonson County round out the boys’ poll.
Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1 in the girls’ poll after a runner-up finish in the Queen of the Commonwealth. Barren County holds at second, with Glasgow jumping up to third.
Franklin-Simpson holds at fourth, while Metcalfe County holds at fifth.
Butler County, Edmonson County, Greenwood, Monroe County and Todd County Central round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (4) 9-0 40 1
2. Bowling Green – 9-1 36 2
3. South Warren – 8-1 32 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 6-3 27 4
5. Barren County – 6-4 19 5
6. Butler County – 7-4 17 9
7. Warren East – 5-4 15 7
8. Monroe County – 6-4 14 6
9. Todd Co. Central – 7-5 11 10
10. Edmonson Co. – 6-4 6 8
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 2, Russell County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (4) 8-2 40 1
2. Barren County – 9-1 36 2
3. Glasgow – 7-2 25 7
4. Franklin-Simpson – 6-4 24 4
5. Metcalfe County – 6-2 21 5
6. Butler County – 6-1 18 6
7. Edmonson Co. – 7-2 15 8
8. Greenwood – 5-5 14 3
9. Monroe County – 4-3 9 9
10. Todd Co. Central – 7-5 8 –
Others receiving votes: South Warren 7, Cumberland County 2, Logan County 1.
