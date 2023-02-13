Warren Central's Damarion Walkup (0) shoots a three-pointer over Paducah Tilghman’s Jacob West (33) in the Dragons’ 68-59 win over the Blue Tornado at Warren Central High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The final Daily News Area Top 10 poll looks a lot like the first poll, with Warren Central's boys and Bowling Green's girls the unanimous No. 1 team in their respective polls.
Warren Central, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, has received every first-place vote in every poll this season. Bowling Green remains second, with South Warren third. Franklin-Simpson holds in fourth, with Warren East moving up a spot to fifth.
Barren County, Butler County, Todd County Central, Monroe County and Edmonson County round out the boys' poll.
In the girls' poll, Barren County holds at second behind the Lady Purples with Franklin-Simpson third. Metcalfe County holds in fourth, with South Warren jumping up to fifth.
Cumberland County, Butler County, Edmonson County, Monroe County and Logan County round out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (8) 25-1 80 1
2. Bowling Green – 23-5 72 2
3. South Warren – 19-6 63 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 15-8 55 4
5. Warren East – 16-8 48 6
6. Barren County – 18-10 42 5
7. Butler County – 18-9 25 7
8. Todd Co. Central – 16-11 21 9
9. Monroe County – 16-12 13 8
10. Edmonson County – 15-11 10 10
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 7, Greenwood 2 Metcalfe County 2.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (8) 18-10 80 1
2. Barren County – 22-6 72 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 15-9 58 3
4. Metcalfe County – 16-8 44 4
5. South Warren – 15-13 43 8
6. Cumberland County – 20-8 42 9
7. Butler County – 17-8 27 7
8. Edmonson Co. – 18-7 26 6
9. Monroe County – 13-11 22 5
10. Logan County – 16-11 13 10
Others receiving votes: Allen County-Scottsville 7, Greenwood 5, Glasgow 1.