The Warren Central boys’ and Bowling Green girls’ basketball teams sit atop the first Daily News Area Top 10 poll of the season.
Warren Central, looking for a second straight Region 4 title, was a unanimous selection, with Bowling Green in second.
Glasgow, which opened the season with a 51-45 win at Monroe County, is third with Greenwood fourth and Barren County fifth.
Logan County, Allen County-Scottsville, Franklin-Simpson, South Warren and Clinton County round out the boys’ poll.
Bowling Green received six first-place votes in the girls poll to lead the way. Glasgow, which won 65-39 at Monroe County on Monday, begins the season in second.
Barren County, which received two first-place votes, is third with Logan County fourth and South Warren fifth.
Greenwood, Allen County-Scottsville, Edmonson County, Metcalfe County and Warren East rounds out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s game. Records are from the 2018-19 season.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (8) 22-12 80 3
2. Bowling Green 26-6 72 1
3. Glasgow 21-11 63 4
4. Greenwood 16-12 56 7
5. Barren County 15-15 39 10
6. Logan County 25-7 38 5
7. Allen Co.-Scottsville 23-9 28 6
8. Franklin-Simpson 16-13 25 8
9. South Warren 14-15 23 9
10. Clinton County 24-8 6 2
Others receiving votes: Butler County 4, Warren East 3, Russell County 2, Metcalfe County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (6) 26-8 77 2
2. Glasgow 21-10 70 4
3. Barren County (2) 32-5 66 1
4. Logan County 22-11 52 7
5. South Warren 17-13 48 6
6. Greenwood 12-17 32 -
7. Allen Co.-Scottsville 20-7 23 3
8. Edmonson County 24-8 19 8
9. Metcalfe County 22-9 18 5
10. Warren East 14-17 13 -
Others receiving votes: Russell County 8, Franklin-Simpson 7, Monroe County 5, Russellville 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.