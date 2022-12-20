Kade Unseld scored 17 points to lead a balanced Warren Central boys’ basketball team to the King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic championship game with a 71-57 win over North Oldham on Monday at Fairdale High School in Louisville.
Unseld added five rebounds in the win. Chappelle Whitney finished with 16 points and six rebounds, and Damarion Walkup and Omari Glover each tallied 11 points and four assists in the victory.
Warren Central (8-0) was slated to face Great Crossing in the championship Tuesday night.
Butler County 80, Union County 65
Butler County’s Lawson Rice posted a massive double-double with 28 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Bears to an 80-65 win over Union County in the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament on Monday in McLean County.
Justin Castlen added 20 points and six rebounds, and Ty Price also scored 20 points in the win.
Earlier Monday, the Bears topped Cloverport 90-37. Price scored a game-high 25 points, Rice added 19 points and eight rebounds, Castlen scored 14 points and Trever Deweese also finished with 14 points in the win.
Butler County (6-4) was slated to face Hopkins County Central in the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.
Cookeville 66, Franklin-Simpson 63
Cookeville (Tenn.) edged Franklin-Simpson 66-63 in the Beech Holiday Tournament on Monday in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Demarcus Hogan led the Wildcats with 25 points in the loss. Jalen Briscoe added a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Gabe Jones finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Franklin-Simpson (4-3) was scheduled to face Arlington (Tenn.) in the Beech Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Girls
Franklin-Simpson 58, Cane Ridge 28
Naja Nolan scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds to boost Franklin-Simpson to a 58-28 win over Cane Ridge (Tenn.) in the Beech Hooliday Tournament on Monday in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Malyea Partinger added 12 points and Katelyn McAlister tallied 10 points for the Lady Wildcats in the win.
Franklin-Simpson (6-2) was set to face Harpeth Hall (Tenn.) in the Beech Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Henry Clay 52, South Warren 46
Henry Clay claimed a 52-46 win over South Warren in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic on Monday at Lexington Catholic.
McLaine Hudson led the Spartans with 19 points and five rebounds.
South Warren (4-6) is back in action Dec. 28 at home against Rockcastle County.