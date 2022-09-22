The Warren Central football team has been drought busters in Mark Nelson’s second season as head coach.
The Dragons opened the season with a win at Bullitt Central to snap a 61-game losing streak. Warren Central last week picked up its first district win since 2015, winning at Allen County-Scottsville 32-26.
Warren Central will now look to end a couple of more droughts when it hosts Russell County at 7 p.m. Friday. It will be the home opener and homecoming for the Dragons, who come in 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in Class 5A, District 2.
A win Friday would be the Dragons' first home win since beating Warren East on Oct. 16, 2015, and would also be the first time Warren Central has won back-to-back games since winning three straight in 2014.
“Winning last week was huge because it was the first district game,” Nelson said. “I’m just so happy with the way the kids came to play. They came out with a different attitude than the past two weeks. They went to work and got the job done and played very, very hard.
“When you come into this week you have several things that are going to be huge. You have the first home game you could win on this field (in a while). You could win two in a row. You could win your homecoming game. I’m taking it as being the next game and the next game is what is most important.”
Warren Central was able to battle through adversity in last week’s victory, winning despite having five starters out. Nelson said most are expected to play this week.
“I think it is very important that our kids understand how we played in that game and then what players weren’t in that game – how important it is for the next man up,” Nelson said.
Nelson mentioned junior Ahmed Khatab as one of players who stepped up.
“He never played center before,” Nelson said. “He practiced all week. It was a rough week of practice as far as getting our center ready to play, but he played a great game.”
Senior quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime shined in last week’s victory. Jean Aime threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 44 yards with one score.
“Our quarterback made some great decisions last week,” Nelson said. “He got some pressure and he eluded the pressure and found receivers downfield. He ran the ball really well. Last week he made some great decisions.”
The defense forced three turnovers in last week’s win – including two interceptions by Deanglo Patterson.
Russell County comes in 1-4 after a 47-12 loss to Warren East last week. The Lakers have allowed at least 40 points in four straight games. Russell County has shown flashes offensively, scoring at least 24 points in three out of five games.
Nelson said if his Dragons can show the same focus that they did in last week’s win that they should be ready for the challenge of facing another district opponent.
“If we will come out like we did against Allen County (that would be key),” Nelson said. “They did something last week that was important in locking in before getting on the bus to go and they stayed locked in the whole game.”