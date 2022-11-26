Sports_1prepbasketball032022-3.jpg
Buy Now

Warren Central’s Chappelle Whitney shoots over Covington Catholic’s Mitchell Rylee during the Dragons’ 61-58 win in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals March 19 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

Editor’s note – This is the 11th in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Monday.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you