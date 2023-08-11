The Warren Central football team took a huge step forward in 2022, but the program isn’t content with stopping there.
After beginning last season with a 62-game losing streak, Warren Central finished 5-5 in the regular season before falling to Madisonville North-Hopkins in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Now Warren Central takes a step up in class, moving to 6A, eager to build off last year and continue the climb back in Mark Nelson’s third year as head coach.
“Last year was a big change, 5-5 and going to the playoffs,” Nelson said. “It’s a difference maker, going from 0-62 to 5-5. I think these guys understand that 5-5 is, and I’ll say it, a mediocre record. From where we had been in the past it was very, very pleasing to get to 5-5, but they want better than that.”
Warren Central loses plenty in the skill positions. Quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime, who also led the team in rushing, is gone along with the second- and third-leading rushers and the top three receivers off last year's squad.
Senior running back Devontre Patterson is the most experienced returning skill player, rushing for 172 yards while adding 173 yards receiving last season. Seniors Yzir Gray, Blake Harrison, Javiyon Smith and KeioVon Wells are among those who could also contribute to the offense this season.
At quarterback, the preseason has been a three-way battle between junior Zarionte Howard, sophomore Dominique Anthony and freshman Tavy Dunn. Nelson said the position is up for grabs like a lot of positions heading into the season, but he likes what he has seen from his 11 seniors.
“I think we have a lot of competition,” Nelson said. “We have some freshmen that are pretty good. We have some backups and specialty guys that may crack the lineup. The groups coming up are competitive too, because of (our seniors). These guys are good players, too. It’s not like they try to keep things away from the younger guys."
Defensively, Harrison and Gray were both key contributors along with Patterson and will likely be asked to play big roles again this season. Defense was big in the five wins, with the Dragons posting two shutouts and holding a third team to nine points in those five games.
Harrison was second on the team with 77 tackles and three fumble recoveries, while Gray had 76 tackles and four fumble recoveries.
Patterson totaled 47 tackles last season and had one interception.
Nelson said he thinks the strength of this year’s team will be the defense and the offensive line.
“I think defensively we will have a lot of speed to the ball,” Nelson said. “I think offensively up front we will see bigger holes.”
The Dragons will be tested with a ramped up schedule that begins at 4A power Logan County. Warren Central will also face Franklin-Simpson, Warren East, Greenwood, Daviess County, Butler County and Todd County Central in non-district play.
In district play the Dragons move to 6A, where they will host Central Hardin on Sept. 29 and Barren County on Oct. 13 before traveling to North Hardin on Oct. 20.
“I think it is going to be tough,” Nelson said. “There are some very good football players on those other teams.”
Warren Central 2023 schedule
Aug. 18 – at Logan County
Aug. 25 – at Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 1 – Butler County
Sept. 8 – Warren East
Sept. 15 – at Greenwood
Sept. 22 – Daviess County
Sept. 29 – Central Hardin
Oct. 13 – Barren County
Oct. 20 – at North Hardin
Oct. 27 – at Todd County Central